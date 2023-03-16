Adele extends Colosseum residency, sources say

Adele plans to extend her “Weekends” series. Also, she signed a wedding dress.

Adele, winner of the award for best pop solo performance for "Easy on Me," poses in the press room at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele performs opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Adele is looking at a summertime extension.

We are confidently informed the recording superstar is set to return to the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on June 16-17. We anticipate her also performing in the fall, ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Adele’s schedule beyond March 24-25 is not yet confirmed, but we are holding to that intel. Of course, these dates could still shift. But I am hearing Adele is fully committed to extending at Caesars.

Elsewhere, the show has been splashed with memorable moments. Friday night, the superstar serenaded Sacramento newlyweds Evan and Gaby Koris.

Adele also signed Gaby’s wedding dress, which she was wearing at the time.

The two salon owners were married in Las Vegas earlier in the day at the Caesars Palace chapel.

“Fan girl is a movement. It just goes through your body. You don’t know what you’re doing,” Gaby told Sacramento NBC affiliate KRCA. “People are asking, ‘What was she saying?’ I blacked out. It’s just all the good things coming toward us.” Evan added that Gaby is “the best thing ever so I wanted her to have the best.”

“And I think Adele is second to none,” the groom said. “I think she is the voice of this generation. So I really wanted her to sing at our wedding. How that was gonna happen, no clue.”

Evan also said, “I was thinking three letters, OMG, like this is really happening.” And yep, they had a honeymoon in Vegas.

