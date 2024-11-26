Adele releases 3-album set; Las Vegas musicians see pay boost

Las Vegas musicians who performed for Adele are being paid for the new concert recording.

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Fans can enjoy the record-setting “Weekends With Adele” show in perpetuity. All you need is a record player.

The “Rolling In The Deep” icon has announced a limited-edition, three-album, vinyl box set with a 56-page photo book. The release covers the two-hour set list, including such highlights as “Hello”, “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.”

Las Vegas musicians who performed in the live show are being paid extra for the recording. Those artists had known one of the shows about a year into the run was being captured on video, but were not sure for what. Now, they know.

Adele’s banter between songs is in the experience.

The prize package retails for $349, available at Adele.com. A second shipment in April has already been announced, to meet high demand.

It is not yet announced if the set will be available in stores, or at Caesars Palace itself.

On Monday, Adele posted on Instagram, “Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me,” she wrote. “This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about — lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on.”

Executives at the hotel say if Adele wants a “Sequel at Caesars” (we have a name!), the door is wide open.

"Weekends With Adele" live recording track list:

Hello

Easy On Me

Turning Tables

Take It All

I Drink Wine

Water Under The Bridge

Send My Love (To Your New Lover)

Oh My God

One and Only

Don't You Remember

Rumour Has It

Skyfall

Hometown Glory

Love In The Dark

Cry Your Heart Out

Set Fire To The Rain

When We Were Young

Hold On

Someone Like You

Rolling In The Deep

Love Is A Game

Las Vegas musicians featued players, by instrument (be ready for some heavy bold-facing here):

Violin: De Ann Letourneau, Becky Sabine Ramsey, Rob Taylor, Chandra Meibalane, Patrick Hsieh, Brandon Buckmaster, Soo Yeon Kim, Scott Jackson, Weiwei Le.

Viola: Omar Shelley, Crystal Yuan, Yunior Lopez, Hannah Suk, Jason Bonham.

Cello: Lindsey Springer, Mariko Muranaka, Mert Sermet.