Adele releases 3-album set; Las Vegas musicians see pay boost

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on ...
Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 26, 2024 - 3:12 pm
 

Fans can enjoy the record-setting “Weekends With Adele” show in perpetuity. All you need is a record player.

The “Rolling In The Deep” icon has announced a limited-edition, three-album, vinyl box set with a 56-page photo book. The release covers the two-hour set list, including such highlights as “Hello”, “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.”

Las Vegas musicians who performed in the live show are being paid extra for the recording. Those artists had known one of the shows about a year into the run was being captured on video, but were not sure for what. Now, they know.

Adele’s banter between songs is in the experience.

The prize package retails for $349, available at Adele.com. A second shipment in April has already been announced, to meet high demand.

It is not yet announced if the set will be available in stores, or at Caesars Palace itself.

On Monday, Adele posted on Instagram, “Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me,” she wrote. “This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about — lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on.”

Executives at the hotel say if Adele wants a “Sequel at Caesars” (we have a name!), the door is wide open.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

