Adele releases 3-album set; Las Vegas musicians see pay boost
Las Vegas musicians who performed for Adele are being paid for the new concert recording.
Fans can enjoy the record-setting “Weekends With Adele” show in perpetuity. All you need is a record player.
The “Rolling In The Deep” icon has announced a limited-edition, three-album, vinyl box set with a 56-page photo book. The release covers the two-hour set list, including such highlights as “Hello”, “Rolling in the Deep” and “Someone Like You.”
Las Vegas musicians who performed in the live show are being paid extra for the recording. Those artists had known one of the shows about a year into the run was being captured on video, but were not sure for what. Now, they know.
Adele’s banter between songs is in the experience.
The prize package retails for $349, available at Adele.com. A second shipment in April has already been announced, to meet high demand.
It is not yet announced if the set will be available in stores, or at Caesars Palace itself.
On Monday, Adele posted on Instagram, “Las Vegas you’ve been so good to me,” she wrote. “This residency went on to mirror what 30 was about — lost and broken to healed and thriving! Seems so fitting in the end. The only thing left to do in this case is move on.”
Executives at the hotel say if Adele wants a “Sequel at Caesars” (we have a name!), the door is wide open.
"Weekends With Adele" live recording track list:
Hello
Easy On Me
Turning Tables
Take It All
I Drink Wine
Water Under The Bridge
Send My Love (To Your New Lover)
Oh My God
One and Only
Don't You Remember
Rumour Has It
Skyfall
Hometown Glory
Love In The Dark
Cry Your Heart Out
Set Fire To The Rain
When We Were Young
Hold On
Someone Like You
Rolling In The Deep
Love Is A Game
Las Vegas musicians featued players, by instrument (be ready for some heavy bold-facing here):
Violin: De Ann Letourneau, Becky Sabine Ramsey, Rob Taylor, Chandra Meibalane, Patrick Hsieh, Brandon Buckmaster, Soo Yeon Kim, Scott Jackson, Weiwei Le.
Viola: Omar Shelley, Crystal Yuan, Yunior Lopez, Hannah Suk, Jason Bonham.
Cello: Lindsey Springer, Mariko Muranaka, Mert Sermet.