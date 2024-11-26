Carolyn, Oscar Goodman honored with larger-than-life Las Vegas artwork

Mayor Carolyn Goodman and her husband, former Mayor Oscar Goodman, were honored by a new sculpture unveiled at Las Vegas City Hall.

A quarter century of Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman was celebrated in Las Vegas fashion Tuesday morning. A larger-than-life sculpture for Vegas figures who have been just that was unveiled at City Hall.

The bronze piece, created by master scultpor Brian Hanlon, is 11 feet fall on a 6 1/2-foot base. Hanlon said the piece is worth about $750,000.

The plaza at the City Hall entrance has been named Carolyn B. Goodman Plaza.

The event was coordinated by Oscar Goodman, along with City Hall officials. Carolyn Goodman didn’t realize the point of the event until she saw the statues on the couple’s red-carpet walk. “Oscar and I have never been so moved to live in Las Vegas and find all of you professionals, who love Las Vegas as we do,” Carolyn Goodman said, her voice halting. “We love our beautiful family, who has given us a life of meaning and purpose.”

Oscar Goodman’s comments were brief, thanking the hundreds of dignitaries on hand and closing with, “Believe it or not, I am speechless.”

