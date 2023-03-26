Adele sets 34 dates, concert film in Las Vegas Strip return

Superstar Adele will be back in June, and performing through November.

Adele is shown on opening night of "Weekends With Adele" at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

The full set of dates for the extended "Weekends With Adele" at Caesars Palace. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Get ready for more Adele on the Strip. Thirty-four dates, to be precise, all this year, with a concert film thrown in.

Team Adele made it all official Sunday morning, with her shows resuming at the Colosseum on June 16-17 and running through Nov. 4. Saturday night’s show was the last performance in her original “Weekends With Adele” series. The series in June will be recorded and released as live-from-Las Vegas concert special.

Adele herself ended speculation about her future at the Colosseum, telling her crowd Saturday night she would be back in June.

“Playing to 4,000 people for 34 dates is not enough, and I know that,” she told her sold-out audience. “So I am coming back for a few weeks in June, and I’m going to release it to make sure anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”

Predictably, the crowd went ape.

From a news release announcing the show, presale tickets for these shows will be available through registration using Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is open now and continues until 11:59 p.m. April 2.

For information and to register, visit verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/adele.

The Verified Fan Presale will begin at 10 a.m. Pacific time April 5. Only fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to purchase tickets for performances on a first come, first served basis. Ticketmaster reports that due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for tickets from Verified Fans exceeds supply, there will not be a public on-sale.

The series’ duration matches her “Weekends With Adele” run, which covered those 34 dates from last November through Saturday night’s show.

The live recordings would be banked during the three-week opening in the Colosseum’s schedule running from the end of Jerry Seinfeld’s two-night run on June 10, through Garth Brooks’ return July 6. Adele has taken all of the previously open dates on the Colosseum schedule from August, September, October and into November.

Adele has hit the mark commercially and artistically in her-much hyped, and originally long-delayed, premier residency on the Strip. But her decision to add Vegas dates was something of a surprise.

The 33-year-old superstar had previously said she planned to start a family with her boyfriend, powerhouse sports agent Rich Paul. She has also remarked about chronic back problems. But she did not miss a date at Caesars, flourishing in a production that sold out every performance.

Adele’s production proved to be worth the wait. Yours truly said much on opening night. Also, from that coverage, was a forecast of capturing the performance on video: “A concert special emanating from the Colosseum show seems a must. The widespread public audience needs to see this performance, somehow.”

That night, the headliner mentioned her delayed opening, when she took to social media with a teary explanation that her show “ain’t ready” because of COVID-related operational delays.

Some of her first words to a Vegas audience: “While I am thanking you, I’d really like to thank Caesars, because there has been a lot of (stuff) written about me. Ninety percent of it is absolutely made up. There’s been rumors I was going to move hotels, moving theaters and all this. But never once did they ask questions. They have been amazing.”

Her performances have been moving and inspiring, with “To Be Loved,” “Hello,” “Take It All,” “I Drink Wine,” “Skyfall” and “When We Were Young” in the set list. In a signature stage effect, the stage erupted in flames beneath a water curtain in “Set Fire To The Rain.” She walked the crowd, welcoming such superstar guests as Shania Twain and members of the Kardashian family

Adele also threw a spotlight on two-dozen Las Vegas string players, presented in a 24-section, “Hollywood Squares”-type set. Anyone interested in providing a proper platform for Vegas artists can be happy that Adele is moving forward with so many dates this year.

The extension was expected scheduled to cover the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Nov. 16-18. Tickets to Adele’s performances are offered in Caesars Entertainment’s $5 million “Emperor Package.”

But the “Weekends” schedule would need to be expanded again to meet the ticket offer during the race, or Caesars would need to furnish tickets to dates prior to the event. As they say, keep track. Adele is far from the finish line.

