Aerosmith dates unaffected after Joe Perry health episode

Singer Steven Tyler, left, and guitarist Joe Perry perform during a concert of Aerosmith at the Koenigsplatz in Munich, Germany, Friday, May 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Lukas Barth)

FILE - In this Saturday, June 2, 2007, file photo, American rock band Aerosmith's guitarist Joe Perry performs during a concert in Bangalore, India. Perry is hospitalized with breathing problems that began after a performance with Billy Joel in New York. Perry’s publicists said in a statement that he’s alert and responsive in the hospital Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi, File)

Joe Perry has fallen ill but Aerosmith forges on.

The venerable rock band’s upcoming residency at The Park Theater was briefly, and it turns out needlessly, called into question from an unexpected incident Saturday night: Perry was taken by hospital from a Billy Joel concert.

You might have seen the coverage of Perry’s health scare after he performed with Joel at Madison Square Garden. Perry and Joel cut loose with “Walk This Way,” and afterward the 68-year-old guitarist experienced trouble breathing.

Perry was subsequently was treated with oxygen and a breathing tube backstage before being transported to a nearby hospital.

The dramatic retelling of that saga in New York led fans (especially those in Las Vegas) to question whether the band would be able to fulfill its dates at The Park Theater. It will.

Perry had been suffering from allergies and congested lungs leading to Saturday’s performance. Those close to the band consider the coverage of the event blown far out of proportion. Perry himself tweeted, “Doing Well, thanks for all the love and support!” as he was released Monday.

“Deuces Are Wild,” Aerosmith’s highly anticipated residency, is thus unaffected. The series opens April 6 and runs for 18 shows on select dates in April, June and July.

