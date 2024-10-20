An R&B ‘Jersey Boys’ for legendary Las Vegas headliners

Inducted this weekend in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Kool The Gang is the subject of “Be Kool.”

Robert "Kool" Bell and Kool and the Gang headlines Friday and Saturday at International Theater at Westgate Las Vegas (KFTA Entertainment).

Robert “Kool” Bell is talking up new a musical based on his famed R&B band and casually remarks, “You know, we recorded out of the same studio as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, the House of Music.”

Did we know this?

“That’s a new piece of information,” the founder of Kool & The Gang says during a chat at a suite at the Westgate. “We’re always finding something new. This is a cool story.”

A story to be told in a proper musical. Inducted this weekend in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Kool & The Gang is the subject of “Be Kool.” The authorized, under-development adaptation of their 60-year career is being planned for premiere in 2025.

The project is described as an R&B and funk version of “Jersey Boys,” which extended the legacy of Kool & The Gang’s fellow Rock Hall inductees, Four Seasons.

Las Vegas factors prominently in this adventure.

Longtime Vegas producer Jeff Kutash, of “Splash” fame; and Bell’s business partner, music producer Mohamed Moretta (Diana Ross, Gloria Estefan, RuPaul on his resume) join Bell as partners in “Be Kool.”

Kutash says the show will open auditions for actors, singers and musicians in December, then workshop the project for three or four months. The show would then be pitched to Las Vegas resorts or London’s West End for an August-September 2025 premiere.

As director, Kutash is co-writing “Be Kool” with Bell and Moretta. There are some holes to fill, of course. Opening an original musical for even a short run in Las Vegas is a challenge. Convincing a resort company or the Smith Center to partner in a lavish new musical would take serious persuasive skills.

Kutash, Kool and Moretta are arranging the funding to at least get the show off the ground.

Kool & The Gang’s residency run at International Theater has ended, and there are no shows on the books for ‘25 (hotel officials say they haven’t ruled out a return, to which we say, let’s have some on-sale dates).

But there is ample reason to believe the “Be Kool” show will find its way to the stage, regardless of where Kool & The Gang performs next year. The band’s stack of hits have delighted multiple generations. “Ladies Night,” “Get Down On It,” “Fresh” “Cherish” and “Joanna” are instantly familiar to music fans. And “Celebration” is played about as frequently as the national anthem.

Ticket-holders held onto the song even after the band’s finale at Westgate on Oct. 5. Emmy Award-winning designer Andy Walmsley, a key member of the creative team, posted a video of fans singing and dancing to the song on the casino floor after the show ended.

“When you listen to the songs that they’ve done, all of the horns and amazing music, it’s a dance show,” Kutash says. “I’m putting on a dance show that’s never been seen on Broadway. Not even (Bob) Fosse has had that kind of impact, because you never get that many danceable tracks.”

You get a verdict with Kool & The Gang, really fast.

“We are looking to capture the energy of our show,” Bell says. “People are standing up from the first number. They don’t sit down. They get it. ” The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame gets it, and the producers are betting that “Be Kool” will also rock the house.

Kravitz finds Wassa

Lenny Kravitz stopped into Wassa Coulibaly’s Baobab Stage theater, cafe and boutique at Town Square last week. He walked out with several pieces for his band and himself for his new show at Dolby Live, which premiered Friday.

Kravitz picked up 14 items for himself and the band. He didn’t wear anything in his opener (though his backing band did sport some Coulibaly designs). The “Mr. Cab Driver” singer-songwriter has designs on a photo shoot, wearing Coulibaly’s ware.

Lee Greenwood’s next gig

Lee Greenwood has a famous Vegas lineage, as a dealer and lounge performer for resort Legend Michael Gaughan at the since-razed Royal Inn on Convention Center Drive from 1973-‘76. In 1979, “I was hired to play in the gazebo just below the Folies Bergere showroom,” Greenwood says. “During my time there as a musician and singer, my first single entered the charts in country music.” The tune was “It Turns Me Inside Out.”

Greenwood’s greatest hit would follow in 1984. “God Bless The U.S.A.” is Greenwood’s signature number. He’ll sing it during pre-race festivities for the South Point 400 NASCAR Playoffs event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

A piece of Greenwood trivia: In September 2002, Greenwood was the first act to perform at the Henderson Pavilion. A capacity crowd of 5,500 turned out that night. That spot is now occupied by Lee’s Family Forum.

Remembering Ira Kuzma

The Vegas entertainment community has been shaken by the death of Ira Kuzma, an avid supporter of local entertainment who shot an array of photos at events across the city. Ira died Thursday afternoon at age 69. He had suffered a stroke in September 2022, which prevented him from being able to see all the shows he loved.

We are sending positive vibes to his wife, Marie; his family and all of those who will miss seeing him on the scene. Plans for a celebration of life will be announced.

Ira shot several of our birthday parties/St. Baldrick Foundation events at Tuscany Suites. He was omnipresent on the scene, a person I never needed to plan to spend time with as we were so often in the same place. My memory of him will be of him working the red carpet, “OK, move to the left. Now, back a step … Stop!” He never had to ask for a smile. It was always there.

Cool Hang Alert

Gabie Lopez (“Mad Apple”), Anne Martinez (“Bat Out of Hell”) and Markies Simon (“Vegas! The Show”) debut the SH3 at 7 p.m. (doors at 6 p.m.) Wednesday at The Space. The act covers hits from the ’60s through ’80s, spicing the scene with some Latin numbers and covering such artists as Bonnie Tyler, Bon Jovi, Queen, Tina Turner, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and Estefan. Intel at thespacelv.com.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.