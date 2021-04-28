Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter adds to his very Vegas family

Nick Carter and his wife, Lauren Kitt, welcomed their third child at Southern Hills Hospital.

Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter are shown with their new daughter at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas on Monday, April 26, 2021. (@NickCarter Instagram)

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt Carter welcomed their third child on April 21 at Southern Hills Hospital. (Bryan Steffy)

A week ago, Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys posted a selfie of himself in hospital scrubs and a face mask, saying, “Yes, I’m a believer. I ask God to give us strength to protect mommy and baby.”

He and his wife have filled out that message.

Nick and Lauren Kitt Carter welcomed their third child on April 21 at Southern Hills Hospital. The Carters have not revealed the child’s name. US Weekly was provided the exclusive break and first photo of the event.

“I would like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, & staff at ⁦‪@southernhillshospitallv‬⁩ NICU for taking such good care of our baby. We know it’s not easy, especially during this time. We are so grateful for everything you’ve done for us,” Nick Carter posted on his Instagram account.

On Thursday morning, he posted on Twitter of “minor complications,” saying, “We are proud to announce that our baby has officially arrived. But as a parent knows all too very well, sometimes things don’t turn out the way you plan it. We have been experiencing some minor complications, but things are looking a little better after the first night.”

Then he followed that night with, “We are home safe and sound. Baby is doing so much better.” Expect new pics to be posted soon.

The Carters also welcomed their second child, daughter Saorise Reign Carter, at Southern Hills on Oct. 2, 2019. The couple has adopted Las Vegas as their hometown, dating to BSB’s 80-show residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood.

The 80-show run ended in April 2019, with the Backstreet Brides taking the stage for a rose presentation in the finale.

During pandemic shutdown, Nick Carter stepped out of his BSB role and into a pink-crocodile costume in “The Masked Singer” Fox series. He finished third in Season 4, to champion LeAnn Rimes (Sun) and second-place finisher Aloe Blacc (Mushroom).

Carter also released the single “80s Movie” in December. As he said upon the release of the new tune, “For me, as an entertainer and solo artist, I have always questioned who I am as an individual. I’m one of the boys in the group. I love being a team member, but as an individual I just love all sorts of music and like to sing all sorts of music.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.