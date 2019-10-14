Bellagio Fountains, Blue Man Group embracing ‘Friends’

The Fountains of Bellagio, Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York and Blue Man Group at Luxor are all marking the 25th anniversary of the beloved sitcom “Friends.”

David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Arquette, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc (from left) bid farewell to "Friends" as the long-running series comes to an end Thursday on NBC. (NBC)

A hashtag for the show ending the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A dragon breathes fire during the debut of the new water show based on "Game of Thrones" at the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, March 31, 2019. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MGM Resorts International is summoning network-TV nostalgia this weekend.

The water show at Lake Bellagio will unveil a new set to the show’s theme, “I’ll Be There For You,” by the Rembrandts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The number will run in rotation through the weekend, and is the first TV series to be featured at the water show since “Game of Thrones” was honored in April.

From 10 a.m.-midnight Saturday, New York-New York hosts the AT&T 5G Friends Fan Experience on the Brooklyn Bridge facing the Strip. Phoebe’s Yellow Cab Escape Room (a trivia game in a real taxicab), “Friends” karaoke, a Lego replica of the show’s set, and a performance of “I’ll Be There For You” by the Rembrandts at noon are among the highlights.

At Luxor, Blue Man Group will display the orange Central Perk sofa in the troupe’s trademark blue color all day Friday and Saturday. Go to the MGM Resorts website for info. PodKats! coding

