Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick — and Area15 — announced in iHeartRadio show

Billie Eilish performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival's Daytime Stage at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Maren Morris performs at the iHeartRadio Music Festival's Daytime Stage at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Area15 was in the early stages of construction the last time iHeartRadio Music Festival played Vegas.

In September, the entertainment district host the event’s daytime show.

Area15 is the site of the iHeartRadio Daytime Stage, set for Sept. 18. The primary performances are Sept. 17-18 at T-Mobile Arena.

The event’s lineup was also announced Thursday. As always, it’s loaded with stars from all music genres. Headliners include Billie Eilish, Cheap Trick, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Florida Georgia Line, Journey, Khalid, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Nelly, Sam Hunt and Weezer. Ryan Seacrest is back as host.

Tickets are onsale 11 a.m. Friday at AXS.com. The CW Network will broadcast the special in full on Oct. 2-3, and also livestream the show on The CW app and on CWTV.com.

The last time iHeartRadio was held in Vegas was September 2019, with Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the corner of Sahara Avenue and the Strip hosting Daytime Stage. Eilish, Maren Morris, Juice Wrld, Old Dominion, H.E.R, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, Fletcher, Monsta X, Bryce Vine, Lauv and Loud Luxury were among the performers that day. About 22,000 fans turned out.

There is no word yet on total capacity at Area15, but this is easily the largest and most important live-music event to be held yet on the site. This year marks the first time the Daytime Stage has been held off the Strip, with the Festival Grounds and now-defunct Las Vegas Village as previous sites.

“Live music has returned to America, and we are celebrating with our most diverse lineup of superstar artists in our 10-year history,” iHeartMedia President of Entertainment Enterprises John Sykes said in a statement.“We are excited to bring this historical event to fans on iHeartRadio stations across the country, the CW Network and CWTV.com.”

