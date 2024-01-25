Billy Joel, Sting set for 1-night-only show in Las Vegas

Iconic rockers Billy Joel and Sting are heading to Las Vegas for a one-night-only show later this year.

Sting (left: Credit- Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment) and Billy Joel (right: Credit- Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A pair of generation-spanning superstars are co-headlining Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 9.

Rock legends Billy Joel and Sting will each perform hits from throughout their careers, the show announced Thursday morning. Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning 10 a.m. Pacific time Feb. 2 at ticketmaster.com. Presales are 10 a.m. Wednesday through 10 p.m. Feb. 1.

Joel and Sting have not headlined together. But they have a history in Las Vegas.

Joel most recently played Allegiant Stadium in February 2022. Sting was in residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace from October 2021-April 2023.

In his Allegiant Stadium debut, Joel headlined his first performance since a 2017 show at T-Mobile Arena. He also co-headlined with Elton John at MGM Grand Garden from March 24-25, 1995; Feb. 17-18, 2001; March 28-29, 2003.

Joel played his expected favorites, among them “Just The Way You Are,” “We Didn’t Start The Fire,” “Uptown Girl,”; “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me” “Big Shot” and “You May Be Right.” Joel paid tribute to memorialize Elvis, donning a pair of cheap shades and sideburns and swiveling for 10 seconds of “Viva Las Vegas.”

Sting’s “My Songs” show was peppered with hits, including two versions of “Roxanne,” a slow, jazz version near the top and the familiar arrangement at the close. “Every Little Thing She Does is Magic,” “Walking On the Moon” and “Every Breath You Take” were revived.

Sting said he’d been directed to play “just the hits” in his Vegas engagement. He reminded the crowd, “That’s all I have are (expletive) hits.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.