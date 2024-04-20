Blake Shelton-Michael Bublé connection brings power to Vegas gala

Blake Shelton isn’t exactly a crooner, but he’s friends with one. That charismatic superstar enlightened the country icon about a powerhouse event in Las Vegas.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear at the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appear at the grand opening of Ole Red Las Vegas on Tuesday, April 17, 2024. (Stephen Greathouse)

Commissioner James Gibson, left, shakes hands with country singer and songwriter Blake Shelton, after receiving a signed guitar during a press conference at Ole Red Las Vegas, on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Blake Shelton isn’t exactly a crooner, but he’s friends with one. That charismatic superstar enlightened the country icon about a powerhouse event in Las Vegas.

Specifically the Keep Memory Alive Power of Love gala.

“I’ll tell you who reached out to me and said, ‘Hey, man, listen, I want you to know that this is the real deal,’ and was Michael Bublé,” Shelton said Wednesday during a chat on the third level of Ole Red Las Vegas, where he performed Tuesday and Wednesday nights. He said, ‘You’ll love being a part of it. They do it right.’ He told me about the Cleveland Clinic, and besides it being for a great cause, it’s an incredible night on top of that.”

Shelton is this year’s Power of Love honoree at the May 10 event at MGM Grand Garden. The event is a benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health and is the facility’s primary annual fundraiser (go to for information about the clinic and Power of Love).

Tens of millions have been raised with the help of such international headliners as Bublé, who appeared at the 2018 event.

The night’s highlight was the “Haven’t Met You Yet” singer’s offer of $10K for any couple to join him on stage to dance to “Sway.”

Bublé raised $100,000 in three minutes. The real deal, for sure.

This year, Shelton will be joined by such standouts as Kristin Chenoweth (“Wicked” on Broadway, among many titles, and a past Smith Center headliner), Mickey Guyton (a four-time Grammy nominee), Gary LeVox (Rascal Flatts’ front man for 25 years), Jay Allen (the “Blank Stares” singer-songwriter and Alzheimer’s awareness advocate), Colbie Caillat (The “Bubbly” hit maker with more than 15 billion streams), Andy Grammer (whose chart-topping singles include “Don’t Give Up On Me” and “Honey, I’m Good”) and Cassadee Pope (winner of season three of “The Voice”).

More performers and celeb attendees will be announced. We’ll stick a pin into any expectations of Shelton’s potential duet partner, or partners, for now.

“I have no idea really what to expect,” said the 47-year-old Shelton, known as “Boss Man” among his Ole Red brethren. “I’m just looking forward to it.”

‘The Voice’ of the voice

Ryan Whyte Maloney is tied to the Shelton camp as a recurring Ole Red headliner, including his performances opening for Shelton on Tuesday and Wednesday. Shelton also knows Maloney from a decade ago, when White was a member of Team Blake on “The Voice,” being eliminated before the show’s live-broadcast finals.

“I made him sing, ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It,’” Shelton recalled, referring to the Tina Turner hit. “It’s great to have him here. I use Ole Red when I’m picking my team. I say, ‘You might not win ‘The Voice,’ but I have these places where you can perform.” And Maloney, who is a force, has found a niche in the new Vegas club.

Citizen Piff

We salute John van der Put, a Las Vegas success story living the American dream. We know him on stage as Piff The Magic Dragon at the Flamingo, who was sworn in as a U.S. citizen on Friday.

“You are asked 10 questions about American history and need to get seven right,” Van der put said Saturday. “There is a reason I am a magic dragon. I’m not good at tests.” Would-be citizens are asked what does the president’s cabinet do, who signs bills, and name at least three of the original 13 U.S. colonies.

On Friday, poor-testing Piff was breathing fire. He got the first seven right, and was home (of the brave) free. “I didn’t need to bother with the next three,” said the proud American.

With showgirl Jade Simone and venerable chihuahua Mr. Piffles at his side, Van der Put’s Piff persona is a phenomenon. The character ascended from a side act in “Vegas Nocturne” at the Cosmopolitan to a residency production at Flamingo Showroom, at least through the end of this year.

Van der Put described the citizenship exam as “quite stressful” though he did ace the test.

“It’s basically a guy sitting behind a screen, deciding whether you are going to be an American citizen or not,” said Van der Put, a London native and top-10 finalist on “America’s Got Talent” in 2015. “I’m not going to say if any free tickets were involved, but it cost me a fortune in merchandise.”

Tease this …

Terry Fator’s message in his next show is, “Fator at 5!” That’s 5 p.m., as a start time. The formal title “One Man, A Hundred Voices, A Thousand Laughs.” Look for it all May 23, at The Strat. Details to follow …

Your VegasVille Moment

During Shelton’s formal news conference at Ole Red, Vegas broadcast journalist Jillian Lopez asked of the ongoing relationship between Las Vegas and Nashville. “You mean, VegasVille?” Shelton responded. And I experienced a soft cry …

What Works in Vegas

Christina Aguilera at Voltaire at The Venetian. A big-fly production that packs the place, with Aguilera uncoiling “Fighter,” “Dirrty,” “Genie in a Bottle,” “Lady Marmalade,” Leslie Gore’s “You Don’t Own Me,”and Patti LaBelle’s club anthem “Lady Marmalade.” The show is bolstered by the Belle de Nuit pre-show and a Vegas (or, VegasVille) horn section of Andrew “The Fury” Friedlander on sax, Caleb McKee on trombone and Michael Rabadan on trumpet.

Cool Hang Alert

Jennifer Keith Sextet concludes its latest run at Nowhere at Fontainebleau at 8 p.m.-midnight Sunday. The Pinot Noir Quartet, a jazz act of (checks math) four musicians plays Thursday through April 28. No cover. Feel the vibe and order a glass of pinot, or even four.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.