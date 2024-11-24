Brad Pitt seen ‘fainting’ at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Brad Pitt on the Formula 1 track filming his F1 movie on day 2 of the 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 22, 2024. (Photo by Travis P Ball/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

It was a Pitt stop of a different order at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix on Saturday.

The A-lister and one-time “Fight Club” member dropped to the asphalt on the F1 racecourse. Pitt was filming a scene for the action movie “F1,” due out next year.

In the scene, Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, had escaped a crash. Pitt reportedly stumbled from the scene and appeared to faint. A crew member arrived to attend to the fallen character.

To build hype for the film, Hayes’ fictional racing team, APX GP, released a statement on social media.

“During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation,” the statement read.

“Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny’s health remains our top priority.”

“While Sonny is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow’s face as he focuses on recovery.”

“The entire team stands behind him, and we’ll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward,” it finished.

