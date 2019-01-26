Brittney Cason, ex-KOMP radio personality, dies in Las Vegas

Brittney Cason was reportedly in town to interview for a job with Beasley Broadcasting and to celebrate her birthday with friends. Her family has not disclosed the cause of her death.

Longtime KOMP-FM personality Brittney Cason died on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Brittney Cason Facebook)

Brittney Cason, the former KOMP-92.-FM morning radio personality, has died, according to a Facebook message from a friend of her family announcing her death.

Jordan Fish, a close friend of Cason’s dating to their high-school days, posted a message Friday night:

“At the request of Brittney’s family, they’ve asked me to post a statement regarding her.

It is with deep sadness that our dear friend, Brittney Cason, passed away on Wednesday, January 23, 2019. Just mere hours shy of what would have been her 38th birthday. Her family and close friends want to thank all of you who have sent messages, made phone calls, and expressed their deepest condolences over the past couple of days. They are greatly appreciated.

We understand people have questions, but privacy is requested during this difficult time. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers as we all take time to heal.”

Cason’s last Twitter post was a photo Wednesday from McCarran International Airport. She was reportedly in town to interview for a job with Beasley Broadcasting and to celebrate her birthday with friends. Cason’s last activity was Instagram “likes” at noon Wednesday. Her family has not disclosed the cause of her death.

The sharp-witted Cason had for years hosted KOMP’s “B.S. In the Morning” show, and had also previously worked for CBS Sports radio, KISS 95.1-FM in Charlotte, S.C., and had freelanced for The Charlotte Observer.

Cason did not renew her contract with KOMP last fall, and in November left to return to her original hometown of Harrisonburg, Va. and live for a time with her parents. At the time she moved, Cason had been finishing off a book and had also been traveling.

Cason’s love for her Boston Terrier, Faith, was widely known. She also loved the beach. On Dec. 23, she posted a photo of herself on a deck overlooking the ocean while vacationing in Belize. “What’s your New Year’s resolution? Beach more, worry less … that’s my goal for 2019.”

