100°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Bruno Mars extends through New Year’s Eve

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 10:39 am
 
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic toast the new year at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fi ...
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic toast the new year at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)
Bruno Mars performs on New Year's Eve at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper C ...
Bruno Mars performs on New Year's Eve at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)

A treasure at Dolby Live is extending his stay.

Bruno Mars has announced he will add five December performances, including two New Year’s Eve weekend shows, at the Park MGM theater. Dates are Dec. 22-23; 28; and 30-31 (tickets start at $99.50, not including fees, available to the general public 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com).

Mars is reportedly developing a nightclub at the former Lily Bar & Lounge at the hotel. That nightspot closed business July 7. The “Uptown Funk” singer opened at then-Park Theater on New Year’s Eve 2016. He’s also co-headlined with Anderson .Paak in Silk Sonic at the venue.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
Tight Vegas labor market could lead to job shuffling as casinos gear to open
2
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
Report: Another legendary rock band eyeing the Sphere
3
Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor
Teacher accused of 4-year relationship with minor
4
What ‘work actions’ could look like for Clark County teachers as school year begins
What ‘work actions’ could look like for Clark County teachers as school year begins
5
CARTOONS: Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart
CARTOONS: Why Hunter Biden’s plea deal fell apart
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Kylie Minogue’s Vegas residency: New venue, November launch
Madonna’s Las Vegas return months away
Madonna’s Las Vegas return months away
CeeLo shakes up Delilah in pop-up performance
CeeLo shakes up Delilah in pop-up performance
Manilow breaking Elvis’ record with long weekend
Manilow breaking Elvis’ record with long weekend
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
Popular Channel 3 news anchor leaves after 12 years
Popular Channel 3 news anchor leaves after 12 years