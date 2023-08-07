Bruno Mars extends through New Year’s Eve

Bruno Mars opened at Park MGM just ahead of New Year’s Eve in 2016 and will perform there again this December.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic toast the new year at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)

Bruno Mars performs on New Year's Eve at "SelvaRey New Year’s Rum Fiesta" at Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio on Dec. 31, 2022. (Daniel Ramos)

A treasure at Dolby Live is extending his stay.

Bruno Mars has announced he will add five December performances, including two New Year’s Eve weekend shows, at the Park MGM theater. Dates are Dec. 22-23; 28; and 30-31 (tickets start at $99.50, not including fees, available to the general public 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com).

Mars is reportedly developing a nightclub at the former Lily Bar & Lounge at the hotel. That nightspot closed business July 7. The “Uptown Funk” singer opened at then-Park Theater on New Year’s Eve 2016. He’s also co-headlined with Anderson .Paak in Silk Sonic at the venue.

