Cardi B mic nears $100K at auction — Is she bidding?

The infamous mic the Cardi B incident is up for auction, and reps for the rap star might be bidding.

FILE - Cardi B arrives at a photo call for "Hustlers" on Aug. 25, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Cardi B performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn., on June 16, 2019. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

The microphone Cardi B threw at a fan Saturday on the Strip can be yours — if the price is right.

Vegas tech professional Scott Fisher of The Wave audio production company has put the Shure-brand mic up for auction on the online commerce platform eBay, with the money going to charity. As of this writing, the item has attracted more than $90,000 — and climbing fast — after 75 bids.

The mic is worth $1,000. The auction began at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday and runs through next Tuesday.

Fisher said Wednesday morning he would not be surprised to see the top bid come from a rep of Cardi B herself.

“From a layman, gaining some positive publicity would not be a horrible idea,” Fisher said. “Obviously, it she or anyone who is the top bidder wanted to organize an event with a giant check, we could try to arrange that.”

I love me some Cardi..yes I’ve seen the beginning when she asked the audience to splash her with water, she drank bottle water and poured it on her chest, started singing then this woman throws water in her face and she drops the mic. The woman is pressing charges.🤔 #cardib #nyc pic.twitter.com/bvzNhX8UgQ — John-Deric Mitchell ⭐️ Ninja (@jdothado) July 31, 2023

Where will the bid land?

“Who knows where it’ll end up?” Fisher said. “The piece that I’m auctionining off is going to cost $1,000 to replace, and I was concerned I wouldn’t even get to $1,000.” The tech pro opened the bidding himself at $500, just because he didn’t want potential buyers to see a zero.

Fisher plans to split the proceeds between Friendship Circle of Las Vegas, which helps children, teens and young adults with special needs; and Wounded Warriors of Las Vegas, which helps wounded vets return to independent living.

Cardi B is the subject of a battery report to Metro police after the fan standing next to the woman who threw the drink claimed to be hit. The rap star hit the woman who tossed the liquid on stage. The mic then ricocheted to a fan next to her. The woman who threw the drink is seen in a clip shouting, “I’m sorry! I’m sorry!”

The Wave provides audio equipment to several Vegas clubs, including Drai’s at the Cromwell, where the incident took place. The company has been supplying equipment every week since the rooftop club opened a decade ago. Tao Group and Wynn Nightlife are also among Fisher’s biggest customers.

The description of the mic posted on eBay reads: “This is the mic that has been seen all over the country, flying into the crowd after Cardi was splashed with some liquid.”

This microphone, with MAIN written on white tape at its base, has evidently been used in many shows. Fisher said Wednesday morning he was working Shure tech support, trying to recover the serial number.

“I just wanted to add that to the piece of paper given to the winner of the auction, saying this is the actual serial number,” he said.

Fisher mused that the mic might end up displayed under glass, similar to the famous items presented at the old Hard Rock Hotel (HRH is currently in the process of a changeover from The Mirage on the Strip).

Fisher has a signed guitar from the rock band Train, and also one from Bruno Mars, when Mars played New Year’s Eve at the late Bank nightclub at Bellagio in 2016.

“I sometime bring guitars for artists to sign,” Fisher said. “When Bruno signed mine, he said, ‘This isn’t going on eBay, is it?’ And I said, ‘Nope! This is coming home with me.’”

