Cardi B shouted ‘throw me some water’ in drink-tossing show

A fan threw a drink at headliner Cardi B on Saturday, touching off a wild scene ending with the star accused of battery.

Cardi B flung a mic at a fan in retaliation of a drink being thrown at her, and wound up a suspect in a battery charge.

Other than that, the rap star’s show at Drai’s Beachclub at the Cromwell on Saturday afternoon was free of incident.

The scene unfolded as a fan threw a drink at the headliner while she performed to a backing track of her hit “Bodak Yellow.” The liquid splashed the rap superstar in the face.

Glaring toward the source of the commotion, the frequent Vegas headliner then fired her microphone at the presumed offender.

TMZ Now breaks down #CardiB's mic throwing incident: what happened, what led up to it, and what happens now. pic.twitter.com/sUUMDWWCaQ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 1, 2023

Club security descended on the scene and escorted the person who threw the drink from the venue.

Interestingly, video also shows Cardi B called to the crowd, “I’m dyin’, I’m not gonna lie, y’all … Throw me some water here, ‘cuz I’m hot. Gimme some water.” She then waved toward the stage crew.

Cardi B then strutted across the stage, her arms raised as a voice shouted into the mic, “Splash her down!” A couple of fans at the side of the stage opposite of where the rapper was hit by the drink flung liquid in her direction.

The star playfully turned her backside to the crowd and held her hair up, calling out, “Whoo!” and laughing. “Put that (stuff) … on (me),” she said, in her characteristically salty language. By then she was holding her own bottle of water.

It is not clear if the episode was before or after the mic-throwing scene.

On Monday, a Metropolitan Police Department rep reported that an individual came to the station Sunday to report a battery in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.(Drai’s and Cromwell are at 3595). She reported she was struck by an item thrown from the stage. The incident was documented on the police report.

No arrest or citations have been issued.

The person filing the report was reportedly not the individual who threw the mic, but was standing next to the thrower. The mic ricocheted and hit both audience members.

A Drai’s representative said Sunday, “The safety and security of our guests and performing artists is of paramount importance. The guest involved was immediately removed from the venue by security personnel and the performance continued without further incident. We have no further details at this time.”

Cardi B reposted video of the incident on social media. Posts later showed the concert continued, as the headliner raced across the searing-hot stage in a tangerine jumpsuit.

The incident follows several instances of fans throwing objects at recording stars during concerts. This month, Bebe Rexha was injured after being hit by a cell phone during a concert.

Cardi did exactly what she should’ve. Some of y’all are so disrespectful… pic.twitter.com/wmG86Or4lx — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

Kelsea Ballerini was struck in the eye by a bracelet thrown by a fan.

Ava Max, Pink, Drake and Harry Styles have all had objects thrown at them during shows over the past several weeks. But Cardi B’s is the uncommon instance where the performer retaliated.

Not Cardi turning up after she threw the mic like nothing happened. 😭 she’s such a mood pic.twitter.com/OGUzviYXfq — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) July 30, 2023

Colosseum headliner Adele vented from the stage this month about this disquieting trend. “People are throwing (stuff) on stage. Have you seen that?” the superstar said. The singer then jokingly added, “I dare to throw something at me. I’ll (expletive) kill you!” She was, of course, holding a mic at the time.

