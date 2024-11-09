‘Flight Risk,’ ‘Balls Up’: A-lister Mark Wahlberg working on several films

A resident of Las Vegas for more than two years, Wahlberg is at the forefront of the film industry moving into Nevada.

Spend a few minutes with Mark Wahlberg, and it’s not only apparent that he works out, but where.

The busy Las Vegas A-lister was fit to promote on Thursday night, wearing a black Municipal T-shirt and branded cap at the opening of his Flecha Cantina restaurant and tavern.

You might have heard of this place during the week as the site of an inferno — no, make that patio fire — on Wednesday night. Wahlberg has plans for Municipal Gym Fitness and Recovery, in partnership with EōS Fitness in Downtown Summerlin.

Wahlberg has also developed the Municipal sports-apparel brand, hence the branded attire.

Wahlberg took some time to chat before the VIP opening party hit full swing. The 53-year-old film star said he has a conveyor belt of movies coming up, beginning with “Flight Risk,”directed by Mel Gibson and due in January.

Otherwise, Wahlberg said, “I just did a movie with Shane Black (“Lethal Weapon,” “The Monster Squad,” “Last Boy Scout”) called ‘Play Dirty.’ I just did a movie with Peter Farrelly (of the film-making Farrelly Brothers) called ‘Balls Up,’ which is a wild, crazy comedy. And then I’m actually going to do ‘Family Plan 2’ right now. I’ve got some other movies in the cooker, I’m really excited about all the cool stuff coming.”

A resident of Las Vegas for more than two years, Wahlberg is at the forefront of the film industry moving into Nevada. He’s endorsed Sony’s $1.8 billion studio and mixed-use development in Summerlin, a partnership with Howard Hughes Holdings.

“Everybody will come, if they know this tax credit is an opportunity for the long-term,” Wahlberg said. “I’m talking about new residents. For me, my interest is not to help Sony just get a discount or to get a tax break on the movies that they want to make. What I did is, I moved here. I’ve really enhanced the quality of my life since I’ve been here.”

And he’s convinced others should do the same.

“I want to share that with all the other people that I know who are struggling in different places to move here,” Wahlberg said. “If you get 10,000 people to move here, if you get every studio and streamer to move here, it’s great business.”

Wahlberg said he is no longer invovled in the F45 fitness company. He had operated several in the Las Vegas Valley.

“F45 is fantastic, it’s a great concept, but we’ve had some issues about how it’s run corporately,” Walberg said. “Now I want to create something that’s a big-box, huge experience, 30,000 square feet versus group training, really getting getting one on one with people.”

Bigger space allows for more room for individual attention.

“Everybody has different goals and fitness, right? And everybody has different needs,” Wahlberg said.” We want to be able to provide all those things at a luxury level.”

Wahlberg has consistenly said he’s appreciated his time in Las Vegas. That was true again at the Flecha Cantina fete.

“People here treat me like one of their own, which is so nice,” he said. “I know we’re trying to bring a lot to the table, and we’re trying to create a lot and be part of the community. It’s been a great, great experience.”

An amazing concept

We reconnected with Aerosmith drummer John Douglas at the Beyond the Stage rock-star art show at Animazing Gallery at The Venetian’s Grand Canal Shoppes on Friday afternoon.

Douglas, a terrific painter, stepped in for Joey Kramer during the band’s run at Dolby Live. Kramer was initially sidelined in the spring of 2019 for what was described as a shoulder injury. He has not been a full-time member of the band since.

Aerosmith has announced it is retiring from touring as a result of Steven Tyler’s vocal issues. But as Douglas noted, this does not mean the band is totally finished. A one-off performance is still possible.

This is a concept — I’ve not heard of any serious talks of Aerosmith returning to the Strip. But unless someone in the Aerosmith camp says it isn’t, we say the door is still open.

And on that topic …

Doors legend Robby Krieger said he had been reminded of the band’s show at Las Vegas Ice Palace at Commercial Center on Oct. 4, 1969. “A girl in here just showed me the ticket to that show,” Krieger said. “Five bucks to see us. Can you believe it?”

Actually, $5.50, and yes. The 78-year-old guitar icon was referring to Michele Tell, former operator of Preferred Public Relations in Las Vegas and founder of the Proof Awards spirits-wine-beverage rating competition. Tell is also a professional tarot-card reader. And, a big rock ‘n’ roll fan.

Tell’s uncle, Mike Tell of Pearl Productions, produced the show at Ice Palace. Michele showed Krieger a photo of a ticket stub from the show. The performance was at the end of the Doors’ 1969 tour, and followed such rockers as Led Zeppelin and the Grateful Dead — with special guest Santana — to headline the Ice Palace.

According to the Commercial Center’s website, the venue seated 4,000 but 8,000 showed up for the Doors. Krieger remembered how cold the show was. The ice was covered by wood planks, and nothing else.

Tease this …

Some Sphere-ian intel indicates the Eagles have added Christmas songs to their set list. We’ll unwrap this piece of news, in due time …

Cool Hang Alert

Travis Cloer stars in “The Frankie Valli Songbook” at 8 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Station’s Club Madrid. These are songs by Valli (duh), covering his Four Seasons and solo career. Very cool spot for Cloer, who played Valli in “Jersey Boys” at the Palazzo and Paris and has range for days. Go to Cloer’s IG page for intel.

