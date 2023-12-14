51°F
Kats

Wahlberg’s latest film premieres in Las Vegas, and he wants more

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 13, 2023 - 7:46 pm
 
Updated December 13, 2023 - 8:06 pm
Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A scene from Mark Wahlburg's latest film, "The Family Plan," which was filmed in Las Vegas. The movie is set to debut on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Apple)
Actors Mark Wahlberg, left, Zoe Colletti, Michelle Monaghan and Van Crosby during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Michelle Monaghan during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Maggie Q during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Director Simon Cellan Jones during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actor Van Crosby during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Zoe Colletti during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actors Mark Wahlberg, left, and Michelle Monaghan during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actresses Iliana Norris, left, who is held by her mother, and Vienna Norris, right, who is held by her father, during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actor Kellen Boyle during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actor Rachel Hofstetter during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Felicia Pearson during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actresses Michelle Monaghan, left, and Maggie Q during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Michelle Monaghan during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Zoe Colletti holds her purse during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Zoe Colletti speaks to reporters during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Felicia Pearson during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actress Michelle Monaghan speaks to reporters during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg speaks to reporters during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mark Wahlberg has premiered his first movie in Las Vegas. What’s next?

A film festival, if he has his way.

“Hopefully, it’s every movie. I’ll do everything I can to make it happen,” Wahlberg said Wednesday on the red carpet of “The Family Plan” world premiere at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. “It’s pretty nice to just jump in the car at home, do this and go back.”

“The Family Plan” premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday. Much of the comedy-adventure movie was filmed in Las Vegas, at such resorts as Aria, Bellagio, The Strat, Plaza, Caesars Palace and Luxor. Wahlberg also took off to Hoover Dam for adventure scenes, performing his own stunts.

Wahlberg stars the road-trip vehicle in which he plays a former covert assassin who has become family man, only to be drawn back to his former life.

A Las Vegas resident, Wahlberg is using “The Family Plan” as a stepping stone in his Nevada-goes-Hollywood vision (“Hollywood 2.0” has been his description).

“We just need to get the votes through the Legislature and get a tax credit, and we could erect temporary studios right away,” Wahlberg said. “We wouldn’t obviously start building our permanent studios, but we have a couple other projects in the works that we’d love to start shooting here, now. So we’re ready to go.”

Wahlberg has filmed “Flight Risk” in Nevada, due out sometime in 2024. Mel Gibson directed. “It’s as wild as you would expect.”

“Arthur The King” is planned for release in March, prior to “Flight Risk.”

Those who have worked with Wahlberg, including director Simon Cellan Jones on “The Family Plan” and “Arthur the King,” have said if anyone can create a film empire in Southern Nevada, it’s Wahlberg.

If the A-lister is feeling pressure, he’s not showing it.

“Listen, it will never be for lack of effort. That’s true, for sure,” Wahlberg said. “We’re going to do everything that we can to, to make it happen. We really know what a value added will be to the community, and to the state. I mean, it’s just, you know, for me, it’s a no brainer.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

