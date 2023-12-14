Wahlberg’s latest film premieres in Las Vegas, and he wants more

Mark Wahlberg is using “The Family Plan” as a stepping stone in his Nevada-goes-Hollywood vision.

A scene from Mark Wahlburg's latest film, "The Family Plan," which was filmed in Las Vegas. The movie is set to debut on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. (Apple)

Mark Wahlberg has premiered his first movie in Las Vegas. What’s next?

A film festival, if he has his way.

“Hopefully, it’s every movie. I’ll do everything I can to make it happen,” Wahlberg said Wednesday on the red carpet of “The Family Plan” world premiere at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. “It’s pretty nice to just jump in the car at home, do this and go back.”

“The Family Plan” premieres on Apple TV+ on Friday. Much of the comedy-adventure movie was filmed in Las Vegas, at such resorts as Aria, Bellagio, The Strat, Plaza, Caesars Palace and Luxor. Wahlberg also took off to Hoover Dam for adventure scenes, performing his own stunts.

Wahlberg stars the road-trip vehicle in which he plays a former covert assassin who has become family man, only to be drawn back to his former life.

A Las Vegas resident, Wahlberg is using “The Family Plan” as a stepping stone in his Nevada-goes-Hollywood vision (“Hollywood 2.0” has been his description).

“We just need to get the votes through the Legislature and get a tax credit, and we could erect temporary studios right away,” Wahlberg said. “We wouldn’t obviously start building our permanent studios, but we have a couple other projects in the works that we’d love to start shooting here, now. So we’re ready to go.”

Wahlberg has filmed “Flight Risk” in Nevada, due out sometime in 2024. Mel Gibson directed. “It’s as wild as you would expect.”

“Arthur The King” is planned for release in March, prior to “Flight Risk.”

Those who have worked with Wahlberg, including director Simon Cellan Jones on “The Family Plan” and “Arthur the King,” have said if anyone can create a film empire in Southern Nevada, it’s Wahlberg.

If the A-lister is feeling pressure, he’s not showing it.

“Listen, it will never be for lack of effort. That’s true, for sure,” Wahlberg said. “We’re going to do everything that we can to, to make it happen. We really know what a value added will be to the community, and to the state. I mean, it’s just, you know, for me, it’s a no brainer.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.