Mark Wahlberg set to open new restaurant in Las Vegas
Actor — and Las Vegas resident — Mark Wahlberg is expanding his footprint in the city by opening a new restaurant.
Described on its website as “Mexican redefined,” Wahlberg this week will celebrate the opening of his Flecha Cantina at Town Square in Las Vegas.
Flecha, which has its first location in Huntington Beach, California, says its menu is “crafted by renowned international chefs and mixologists and blends Mexican classics with a contemporary fire.”
Located at 6683 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, a representative for Flecha said Wahlberg’s new restaurant will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday.
As it prepares to open, Flecha offered limited spots for a complimentary “pre-opening dining experience.” The free offering was available for lunch and dinners on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
While spaces are limited for the complimentary experience, reservations can be made online.