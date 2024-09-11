98°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Food

Mark Wahlberg set to open new restaurant in Las Vegas

Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s & ...
Actor and producer Mark Wahlberg during a red carpet premiere of Apple Original Film’s “The Family Plan” at Cosmopolitan on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
More Stories
Releases from Las Vegas Brewing Company, which has opened a taproom in downtown Las Vegas to co ...
Family-owned Vegas brewery opens downtown taproom
The Skybox display room at the preview of luxury hospitality offerings ahead of the Formula One ...
First look at 3 luxury experiences for this year’s F1 race in Vegas
Breakfast spot on the Strip closes after more than 10 years
Famed Vegas dumpling spot reveals opening date for Texas location
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 11, 2024 - 12:38 pm
 

Actor — and Las Vegas resident — Mark Wahlberg is expanding his footprint in the city by opening a new restaurant.

Described on its website as “Mexican redefined,” Wahlberg this week will celebrate the opening of his Flecha Cantina at Town Square in Las Vegas.

Flecha, which has its first location in Huntington Beach, California, says its menu is “crafted by renowned international chefs and mixologists and blends Mexican classics with a contemporary fire.”

Located at 6683 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, a representative for Flecha said Wahlberg’s new restaurant will officially open its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday.

As it prepares to open, Flecha offered limited spots for a complimentary “pre-opening dining experience.” The free offering was available for lunch and dinners on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

While spaces are limited for the complimentary experience, reservations can be made online.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A Red Lobster restaurant is seen in Schaumburg, Ill., May 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Red Lobster says it will soon exit bankruptcy protection
By Wyatte Grantham-Philips AP Business Writer

A U.S. bankruptcy judge on Thursday approved Red Lobster’s reorganization plan, which includes a lender group led by asset manager Fortress acquiring the business.

UNLV quarterback Matthew Sluka (3) leaps past Houston defensive back Hershey McLaurin (15) as h ...
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The UNLV football team’s home opener, the Sin City Burlesque Festival and a celebration of Nicolas Cage top the lineup for the week of Sept. 6-12.

MORE STORIES