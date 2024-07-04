Summerlin resident Mark Wahlberg goes bald for new film ‘Flight Risk’

Much of “Flight Risk” was shot in Alaska, but Mark Wahlberg and Mel Gibson filmed for two days in Mesquite last year.

Mark Wahlberg serves his company's Flecha Azul Tequila cocktails during an unbilled appearance at Fontainebleau's Oasis Pool Deck during an Oasis Cinema Club screening of his theatrical hit "Ted." The movie is part of the pool's weekly lineup of feature films through Sept. 1. (Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Actor Mark Wahlberg greets other attendees at UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He’s not quite Blue Man Group-quality, more Dr. Phil or George Costanza. But Mark Wahlberg has gone bald in his latest film role.

The A-lister and Las Vegas resident has shown off a partially his shaved dome in his upcoming movie, “Flight Risk.” Wahlberg posted photos of his new look on social media, with the comment, “No bald cap for me … We go all we go all in @flightriskmovie October 18th.”

Wahlberg shown next to his personal hairdresser (and in this case, hair-shaver), Cheryl Daniels.

Mel Gibson directed the project, filmed in over fast three weeks in the summer of 2o23. Much of the movie was shot in Alaska. But Wahlberg and Gibson filmed for two days in Mesquite last July.

The Mesquite Local News has specified four firefighters, Robert Ceja, Cody Cannon, Vincente Pinto and Logan Aug from Mesquite Fire and Rescue took part in the filming.

In “Flight Risk,” Wahlberg plays an air marshal is transporting a federal agent (Michelle Dockery) and fugitive (Topher Grace) across the Alaska wilderness in a small plane. The scene becomes dicey when Wahlberg’s character reveals that he actually is a hit man sent to kill Grace’s character.

Filming was conduced during the actors and writers strike. Wahlberg said that he and Gibson were able to complete the project, after being granted union permission.

“Luckily, we were able to finish. We only had two days before the film was complete, before the strike started, but we had a waiver to finish because we are an independent film,” Wahlberg said during the opening of Juliet Cocktail Room at The Venetian last August.

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing most actors and performers, permitted several independent projects to continue filming during the strike, which came to a close in December.

Wahlberg moved to Las Vegas in August 2022. He has promoted film development in Southern Nevada, originally dubbed “Hollywood 2.0” in his description. He has backed the Summerlin Production Studios Project planned for land owned by Howard Hughes Holdings.

The movie studio would take over 31 acres near RC Willey and near South Town Center Drive and West Flamingo Road. The project is a joint venture between Howard Hughes Holdings and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Wahlberg is not formally involved in the studio project. But he has completed “Flight Risk,” “Arthur the King,” released in March; and “The Family Plan,” which premiered Nov. 13, while living in Las Vegas. He has stressed he wants to convince the legislature to provide tax breaks to filmmakers in Nevada, estimating 10,000 jobs will result.

“We’re going to do everything that we can to, to make it happen,” Wahlberg said during “The Family Plan” premiere at the Cosmopolitan. “We really know what a value added will be to the community, and to the state. I mean, it’s just, you know, for me, it’s a no-brainer.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.