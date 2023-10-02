69°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

‘Everybody’s happy’: Mark Wahlberg, family ‘have adapted’ to Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 1, 2023 - 6:11 pm
 
Actor Mark Wahlberg is joined by Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly during a pre ...
Actor Mark Wahlberg is joined by Howard Hughes Corporation CEO David R. O’Reilly during a press conference in front of the Nevada Legislature building on May 31, 2023. (Taylor Avery/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg is shown pouring shots of his Flecha Azul tequila at KAOS ...
Actor and entrepreneur Mark Wahlberg is shown pouring shots of his Flecha Azul tequila at KAOS Pool at the Palms on Saturday, June 24, 2023 (Palms)

Mark Wahlberg is a Las Vegas resident. Present tense.

The superstar actor tells People in a story published Sunday, “Everybody’s adapted nicely. The kids are all out at school, and everybody’s happy.” Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, have four children: Ella, 20; Michael, 17; Brendan, 15; and Grace, 13.

Wahlberg sparked speculation last week when he sold a townhouse in The Summit region for $16.5 million. He had not stated his plans for his future in Las Vegas since the sale. But he still owns 2.5 acres in The Summit, and reportedly has plans to develop a 30,000-square-foot estate on that parcel.

Wahlberg, who has a vision to turn the Las Vegas Valley into “Hollywood 2.0,” said he plans to be with his family during the holiday season. “Well, I’m constantly busy and traveling, so I’m looking forward to getting home an spending some time with the family.”

Wahlberg is marking his F45 fitness center’s Wahlberg Week, from Monday through Oct. 8. “I want to be able to work from home,” and said he’s at his house “every free moment.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
Bono embraces Elvis, shouts to McCartney in game-changing Sphere opener
2
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
Bono visits historic Las Vegas church
3
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
A ‘candy store’ for gamblers: Las Vegas business has 7 million gaming chips
4
Catalytic converters, foil balloons and other new laws in effect
Catalytic converters, foil balloons and other new laws in effect
5
Here’s the Sphere, by the numbers
Here’s the Sphere, by the numbers
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg’s Vegas future uncertain after property deal
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
George Strait, Chris Stapleton rolling into Allegiant Stadium
George Strait, Chris Stapleton rolling into Allegiant Stadium
‘Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid’: Jimmy Kimmel cancels benefit show
‘Well, Las Vegas, I got Covid’: Jimmy Kimmel cancels benefit show
Manilow signs more dates — and a lot of ‘em — at Westgate
Manilow signs more dates — and a lot of ‘em — at Westgate
Luenell, Chappelle team on Netflix special
Luenell, Chappelle team on Netflix special