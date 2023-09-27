Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million
The movie star who moved to Las Vegas last year is making moves.
Mark Wahlberg has sold his Summerlin townhouse for more than $16.6 million just over a year after he bought it, according to Clark County property records.
Wahlberg, who moved to Las Vegas last year and has talked of turning America’s casino capital into a film-production hub, sold the two-story, 7,327-square-foot home on Sept. 22, property records show. It’s located in The Summit Club, a wealthy enclave off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road.
The movie star purchased the house for $14.5 million in August 2022 — the month after he bought 2.5 acres of land in the same community for $15.6 million, a deal that gave him plenty of space to build a mansion in the suburban outpost.
The Summit Club features a golf course, luxury homes and, its website declares, a “wealth” of amenities including “round-the-clock security.” It also boasts wellness and recreation programs, golf course “comfort stations” loaded with snacks and, a short walk from Wahlberg’s old home, pickle ball and tennis courts.
Wahlberg, with roles in such movies as the “Transformer” series, “Pain & Gain” and “The Departed,” sold the townhouse for $16.65 million to a limited liability company, property records show.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal could not immediately confirm the buyer behind the entity.
This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.
