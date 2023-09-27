Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million

The movie star who moved to Las Vegas last year is making moves.

Actor Mark Wahlberg, who has been working on the action comedy "The Family Plan," spent about three hours with a crew on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plaza. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Mark Wahlberg has sold his Summerlin townhouse for more than $16.6 million just over a year after he bought it, according to Clark County property records.

Wahlberg, who moved to Las Vegas last year and has talked of turning America’s casino capital into a film-production hub, sold the two-story, 7,327-square-foot home on Sept. 22, property records show. It’s located in The Summit Club, a wealthy enclave off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road.

The movie star purchased the house for $14.5 million in August 2022 — the month after he bought 2.5 acres of land in the same community for $15.6 million, a deal that gave him plenty of space to build a mansion in the suburban outpost.

The Summit Club features a golf course, luxury homes and, its website declares, a “wealth” of amenities including “round-the-clock security.” It also boasts wellness and recreation programs, golf course “comfort stations” loaded with snacks and, a short walk from Wahlberg’s old home, pickle ball and tennis courts.

Wahlberg, with roles in such movies as the “Transformer” series, “Pain & Gain” and “The Departed,” sold the townhouse for $16.65 million to a limited liability company, property records show.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal could not immediately confirm the buyer behind the entity.

