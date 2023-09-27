89°F
Housing

Mark Wahlberg sells Summerlin home for $16.6 million

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 6:12 pm
 
Actor Mark Wahlberg, who has been working on the action comedy "The Family Plan," spent about t ...
Actor Mark Wahlberg, who has been working on the action comedy "The Family Plan," spent about three hours with a crew on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, at Plaza. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Mark Wahlberg has sold his Summerlin townhouse for more than $16.6 million just over a year after he bought it, according to Clark County property records.

Wahlberg, who moved to Las Vegas last year and has talked of turning America’s casino capital into a film-production hub, sold the two-story, 7,327-square-foot home on Sept. 22, property records show. It’s located in The Summit Club, a wealthy enclave off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road.

The movie star purchased the house for $14.5 million in August 2022 — the month after he bought 2.5 acres of land in the same community for $15.6 million, a deal that gave him plenty of space to build a mansion in the suburban outpost.

The Summit Club features a golf course, luxury homes and, its website declares, a “wealth” of amenities including “round-the-clock security.” It also boasts wellness and recreation programs, golf course “comfort stations” loaded with snacks and, a short walk from Wahlberg’s old home, pickle ball and tennis courts.

Wahlberg, with roles in such movies as the “Transformer” series, “Pain & Gain” and “The Departed,” sold the townhouse for $16.65 million to a limited liability company, property records show.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal could not immediately confirm the buyer behind the entity.

This is a developing story, please check back for more updates.

Contact Patrick Blennerhassett at pblennerhassett@reviewjournal.com.

