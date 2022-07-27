Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community

Mark Wahlberg has paid a fortune for a plot of land in a wealthy Las Vegas enclave, records indicate, raising the prospects that the movie star will build a house in America’s casino capital.

Mark Wahlberg talks to fans after receiving a key to the city as he arrives at a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Mark Wahlberg waves to fans as he arrives at a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman reads a proclamation calling March 28th as "Wahlburgers Day" as Mark Wahlberg holds it during a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Penn Jillette, Mark Wahlberg, Paul Wahlberg and Teller pose for photos as they arrive at a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The view from the Summit Club golf course in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The celebrity bought 2.5 acres in The Summit Club for $15.6 million, property records indicate. The sale, by former motorcycle racer Ben Bostrom, closed Friday.

Wahlberg bought vacant land at a price typically reserved for megamansions, albeit in an area of Las Vegas’ Summerlin community that has seen no shortage of high-priced sales.

Spanning 555 acres off Town Center Drive between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road, The Summit Club features a golf course, custom-built homes and, its website declares, a “wealth” of amenities including “round-the-clock security.”

Wahlberg, whose film credits include “The Fighter,” “The Departed,” and “Boogie Nights,” purchased two adjacent lots, records show.

Efforts to reach Wahlberg or a representative for comment — including through his family’s burger chain, Wahlburgers, and his charity, The Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation — were unsuccessful.

Bostrom had no comment at this time, said luxury real estate broker Zar Zanganeh, who said the sellers have been repeat clients on other properties in Southern Nevada.

Zanganeh, managing partner of brokerage firm The Agency’s Las Vegas office, said the homesites Wahlberg purchased were not formally listed, but they were going to be on the market “for significantly more than what they sold for.”

He also said Wahlberg came close to buying an existing house in The Summit Club for more than $35 million but opted to acquire the two lots instead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

