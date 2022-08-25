Mark Wahlberg loads up on more Vegas real estate

The movie star bought a townhome for $14.5 million this month, following his purchase of a plot of land in the same wealthy enclave for an even higher price last month.

Mark Wahlberg waves to fans as he arrives at a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Mark Wahlberg arrives at the premiere of "Me Time" on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman reads a proclamation calling March 28th as "Wahlburgers Day" as Mark Wahlberg holds it during a VIP event at Wahlburgers Las Vegas in the Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally's Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The view from the Summit Club golf course in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

John, played by Mark Wahlberg, and his best friend, Ted, voiced by Seth MacFarlane, do rum shots in the comedy film "Ted." (Universal Pictures/Tippett Studio)

Mark Wahlberg has loaded up on more Las Vegas real estate.

The movie star bought a two-story townhome in The Summit Club for $14.5 million this month, property records indicate. This follows his purchase of a plot of land in the same wealthy enclave for an even higher price last month.

His new four-bedroom house spans 7,327 square feet, Clark County records show.

Located off Town Center Drive south of Flamingo Road in Summerlin, The Summit Club features a golf course, luxury homes and, its website declares, a “wealth” of amenities including “round-the-clock security.”

It also boasts wellness and recreation programs, golf course “comfort stations” loaded with snacks and, a short walk from Wahlberg’s new home, pickle ball and tennis courts.

Efforts to reach Wahlberg or a representative for comment were unsuccessful this week.

Property records indicate he bought the townhouse from The Summit Club’s developers. A Summit Club representative said Wednesday that its “policy continues to be that for the privacy of our owners and members, we do not comment on specific transactions.”

Efforts to learn all of the features in the house were unsuccessful. The home does not appear to have been marketed for sale through widely used listing sites such as Zillow or Redfin. Also, The Summit Club’s interactive map, available through the listings section of its website, shows a picture or rendering of the house and labels it “Sold,” with no summary of the property.

Wahlberg, a former rapper and underwear model whose movies include “Boogie Nights,” “The Departed” and “The Fighter,” is no stranger to The Summit Club.

Last month, he bought 2.5 acres of residential land there for $15.6 million from former motorcycle racer Ben Bostrom, property records show.

Wahlberg had come close to buying an existing house in The Summit Club for more than $35 million but opted to acquire the land instead, according to luxury real estate broker Zar Zanganeh, who noted Bostrom had been a repeat client on other properties in Southern Nevada.

Summerlin spans 22,500 acres along the valley’s western rim, boasts 100,000-plus residents and commands some of the highest home and land prices in Southern Nevada. Empty homesites in The Summit Club in particular have fetched big money.

Lot sales there began closing in 2016, and a total of 202 lots had closed for $821.6 million through 2021, according to a securities filing by Summerlin developer Howard Hughes Corp., which partnered on The Summit Club with Arizona-based Discovery Land Co.

That amounts to an average of more than $4 million per lot.

Hughes Corp. announced this month that it reached an agreement with Discovery to expand The Summit Club, saying it contributed an additional 54 acres for 27 custom-home sites.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.