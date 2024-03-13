Carrie Underwood cuts new ‘Sunday Night Football’ video in Vegas

Carrie Underwood is shown with the dice clock AEG Presents presented to her for her 41st birthday celebration at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The portrait is made of of 6,400 dice, created by artists Ben Hoblyn and Ross Montgomery of the custom-art company Dice Ideas. (AEG Presents)

An NBC "Sunday Night Football" bus for Carrie Underwood's “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” video shoot is shown a the Resorts Wold Las Vegas loading dock on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An NBC "Sunday Night Football" bus for Carrie Underwood's “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” video shoot is shown a the Resorts Wold Las Vegas loading dock on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Underwood has gone underground for her new “Sunday Night Football” intro.

Carrie Underwood has remained in VegasVille through the break in her shows at Resorts World Theatre. The just-turned-41-year-old superstar has filmed the 2024 version of her “SNF” theme, “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night.”

Underwood started the project Sunday, and by Monday had performed with about 50 extras. Members of the Raiderettes appeared in a dance number with Underwood on Monday in the below-surface loading dock/Vegas Loop station was called off.

On Tuesday, Underwood took over the theater for a live-performance segment.

The idea was to create a scene similar to the bowels of Allegiant Stadium (or any NFL stadium), enforcing the theme that Underwood has, in fact, waited all day for Sunday night.

NBC has said Underwood was their only choice to pick up the song and video after Faith Hill opted not to return for the 2013 season. She recorded last year’s “SNF” video at Resorts World, and is back on stage Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Celine … Shops?

On the topic of superstars and Resorts World, I ran into Concerts West CEO John Meglen, whose company is in the AEG corporate umbrella. This was one of those “Are you kidding me?” moments. For several days, I’d been attempting to wrestle a comment from Meglen regarding Celine Dion’s weekend trip to New York.

Before I could repeat my question about Celine, Meglen laughed and said, “Shopping?”

“Shopping? Seriously? Did we run out of retail in Las Vegas?” I said. Meglen was kidding — his comment was not a confirmation that Dion made the trip to New York just to shop. But she was there, climbing into a limo, flashing a thumbs-up sign to well-wishers.

This conversation with Meglen was just outside the Resorts World Theatre, fittingly, where Dion is so close, yet so far away.

Still in balance

Strong-man act Duo Vector — created and performed by Misha Furmanczyk and Lukasz Szczerba — and chair-balancer Maxim Popazov have signed for another year at “Absinthe.” These are the final original acts from the show’s April 2011 opening.

Popazov’s pillar of wooden chairs opens every performance. Duo Vector is physical marvel, standing O in nearly every show. Great call by Gazillionaire to loosen the purse strings on this one.

Cool Hang Alert(s)

A double dose at the new Silver Sevens Showroom, where booking Vegas headliners is a safe bet the show will actually come off (inside reference there).

Jimmy Hopper celebrates the music of Billy Joel, Elton John and Neil Diamond at 6 p.m. (dinner) 7 p.m. (show) on Friday.

Kelly Vohnn’s “Country Female Superstars” tribute to Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Patsy Cline and Shania Twain is 6 p.m. (dinner), 7 p.m. (show) Saturday. Jonathan Scott produces. Go to Eventbite.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.