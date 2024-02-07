46°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Celine Dion shown singing backstage at Grammys

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.<span style="font-size: 80%;"> </span>
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2024 - 8:58 am
 
Updated February 8, 2024 - 9:07 am
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Su ...
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Su ...
Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The night Celine Dion appeared on stage at the Grammys, she sang backstage.

Singer-songwriter Sonyaé Elise shared video of Dion backstage in a series of highlights from Sunday’s show.

The two harmonized and alternated lines in an impromptu, gospel-style performance. Dion also sang briefly alongside Stevie Wonder backstage. Wonder led the night’s tribute to music-industry stars and dignitaries who died over the previous year.

Dion had not appeared before an audience since March 2o20, sidelined by the rare neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome. She was the unannounced presenter of the Album of the Year award, won by Taylor Swift.

Swift and Dion attempted to diffuse controversy over Swift not mentioning or recognizing Dion after winning the award. On Monday, Dion shared a TikTok slideshow from the ceremony on Monday. The first photo was shot of the two superstars in an embrace.

“Such a memorable night,” read the TikTok caption. Dion’s also shared images of herself with Oprah Winfrey, stylist Law Roach, Wonder, Victoria Monét and others.

Dion’s most recent concert was March 9, 2020, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Dion lives in Lake Las Vegas. She turned up at Katy Perry’s finale on Nov. 4, and into T-Mobile Arena for a Montreal Canadiens-Golden Knights game on Oct. 30.

Dion has been unable to perform after announcing in 2022 she is suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome. Her Resorts World Theatre residency, a partnership with AEG Presents, was called off in November 2021. AEG officials and Dion’s management have not responded to requests this week for updates to the superstar’s vision for returning to the stage.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
Sphere climber taken into custody by police, charged with destroying property
2
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
New Strip resort introducing tier matching for casino customers
3
Rescuers battle heavy snow trying to reach downed copter out of Creech
Rescuers battle heavy snow trying to reach downed copter out of Creech
4
Whataburger opens on Vegas Strip, taking the city by surprise
Whataburger opens on Vegas Strip, taking the city by surprise
5
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
CARTOONS: How Taylor Swift is changing the Super Bowl
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Film focuses on a year of Celine Dion’s health struggles
Film focuses on a year of Celine Dion’s health struggles
Stunner: Celine Dion presents Taylor Swift award at Grammys
Stunner: Celine Dion presents Taylor Swift award at Grammys
Las Vegas dance company to honor ‘Dancing with the Stars’ icon
Las Vegas dance company to honor ‘Dancing with the Stars’ icon
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Usher’s Super Bowl halftime promo: ‘30 Years in The Making’
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
Shaq’s Super Bowl ‘Fun House’ is a no-gouge zone
BleauLive comes to life: How Fontainebleau’s theater plans to compete
BleauLive comes to life: How Fontainebleau’s theater plans to compete