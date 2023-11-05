62°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Celine Dion, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Katy Perry’s finale

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2023 - 9:19 pm
 
Updated November 4, 2023 - 9:33 pm

Entertainment royalty, and British royalty, took in Katy Perry’s finale at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday night.

Celine Dion made her first visit to a performance at the venue she had been scheduled to open in November 2021. The recording superstar was with her twin sins, Eddy and Nelson.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated in the same VIP section, just to the rightof the sound board in the middle of the theater. Celine’s party and Harry and Meghan arrived separately.

Friday’s drop-in was Dion’s second public appearance in less than a week. She and her family also attended Monday night’s Montréal Canadiens-Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night
Over 29,000 people in Henderson, southeast valley without power Saturday night
2
BLM sells hundreds of acres in Las Vegas Valley
BLM sells hundreds of acres in Las Vegas Valley
3
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
Whirlwind week ends with Aidan O’Connell as Raiders QB
4
Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested
Man beaten, robbed at Strip hotel; sex worker arrested
5
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Screens blocking overpass views of Sphere, F1 course damaged
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Music legend adds 17 dates to Las Vegas Strip production
Celine Dion makes Las Vegas return — at Golden Knights game
Celine Dion makes Las Vegas return — at Golden Knights game
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Sources: U2, Adele expected to extend Vegas residencies
Babyface, Rick Ross in Raiders’ Sunday entertainment lineup
Babyface, Rick Ross in Raiders’ Sunday entertainment lineup
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
Pop superstar announces Las Vegas Strip residency
‘The sting’ is back: Scorpions returning to the Strip
‘The sting’ is back: Scorpions returning to the Strip