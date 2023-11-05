Celine Dion, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle at Katy Perry’s finale

Celine Dion and her twins, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we’re in the audience for Katy Perry’s finale on Saturday night.

Entertainment royalty, and British royalty, took in Katy Perry’s finale at Resorts World Theatre on Saturday night.

Celine Dion made her first visit to a performance at the venue she had been scheduled to open in November 2021. The recording superstar was with her twin sins, Eddy and Nelson.

And Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seated in the same VIP section, just to the rightof the sound board in the middle of the theater. Celine’s party and Harry and Meghan arrived separately.

Friday’s drop-in was Dion’s second public appearance in less than a week. She and her family also attended Monday night’s Montréal Canadiens-Golden Knights game at T-Mobile Arena.

