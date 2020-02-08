CeeLo Green cuts his Las Vegas Strip residency in half

CeeLo Green has cut his 16-show run to eight, saying, “Change can be unexpected and change is often inevitable.”

The CeeLo Green residency is down to a “Crazy” eight.

The rap star has halved his original 16-show “Man In The Mirror” schedule at Flamingo Showroom. The production has taken all eight of its shows from March 24 through April off the books. The production is still scheduled to return for eight shows beginning August 24.

CeeLo posted a message Monday on his official Facebook page, announcing but not fully explaining the cut in performances. He posted: “Change can be unexpected and change is often inevitable. With that said we are making a slight change to my ‘Man in the Mirror’ Vegas residency at the Flamingo Las Vegas. The show will be beginning in August (instead of March) and tickets are on sale now (at) ceelovegas.com. This will be my most visually stunning show and a musical think-piece centered around self love. I encourage you to not miss it! See you in August.”

A Caesars Entertainment spokesman termed the lopping of shows a postponement, but the eight dates have not been rescheduled. Company officials did not respond to a follow-up e-mail asking if the change in plans was prompted by soft sales, illness, or logistical concerns.

Green is a well-known fan of Las Vegas who performed a Las Vegas-fashioned “Loberace” show at Planet Hollywood in 2013. He also delivered a memorable moment at the 2011 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden, performing “Forget You” as his grand piano rotated over the crowd while artist was seat-belted to the bench.

Green also headlined a four-show series at Cleopatra’s Barge at Caesars Palace in July 2017, performing such hits as, “Don’t Cha” (which he wrote for Pussycat Dolls), “Crazy” and even Morris Day & The Time’s “The Bird.” The show roared in the smaller venue, and seemed built for a bigger stage. It has one at Flamingo, where the “think piece” will spin through town later than planned.

