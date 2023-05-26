Celine Dion cancels 42 tour dates: ‘I’m not giving up’

Celine Dion remains in Resorts World’s plans, even after she has canceled 42 tour dates.

All along during the Celine Dion saga, we’ve been watching European tour dates for an indication as to when she’ll be back on stag on the Strip.

We have an update: Dion has canceled all 42 shows on her “Courage” tour. Her reps announced the decision on social media Friday morning, saying, “With a sense of tremendous disappointment that Celine Dion’s ‘Courage World Tour’ announced the cancellation of all remaining dates currently on sale for 2023 and 2024.”

Dion currently has no dates on the books, anywhere.

The 55-year-old superstar has not addressed her plans for Resorts World Theater. She was scheduled to premiere the theater in November 2021, moving those plans back for health reasons. In December, she announced she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, which has prevented any live performances.

Resorts World President Scott Sibella remains optimistic Dion will appear in his hotel’s theater. He said in text, “We’re hopeful she’s at Resorts World in ‘24.”

The earliest Dion would be able to perform on stage is the middle of 2024.

Dion’s statement: “I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100 percent. It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it beaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up … And I can’t wait to see you again!”

Dion’s reps have not responded to text and voice-mail messages seeking further comment.

Dion was to open Aug. 26 at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, closing Oct. 4 at Helsinki Hall in Finland. After a pause, she was expected to relaunch March 6 in Prague and play through April 21-22 at O2 Arena in London.

Also this week, it was reported Dion has sold her estate in the The Summit Club development in Summerlin for $30 million. The star bought the property for $9.2 million in 2017, tripling her investment. Chuck Esserman, founder of the food-beverage-household product company TSG Consumer Partners, is the reported buyer.

Dion also portrays a fictional version of herself in the recently released “Love Again.” She has produced five new songs. The movie and music was banked months before Dion disclosed her health condition.

