Rare neurological disorder forces Celine Dion to cancel, postpone shows
Celine Dion has finally identified the condition that has kept her from performing onstage for more than a year. She has also postponed international dates next spring, and canceled others over the summer.
Consequently, Dion might not perform at Resorts World Theatre until late 2023, or even into 2024.
A tearful Dion said in an Instagram post early Thursday morning that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, an incurable and rare condition that causes extreme muscle rigidity and spasms that greatly limit a person’s mobility.
The condition has forced Dion to push back several shows on her upcoming European Courage World Tour schedule, moving dates scheduled from Feb. 24-April 11 to spring 2024.
Dion is also canceling eight performances next summer. Concerts from Aug. 26-Oct. 4, 2023, are still on the calendar and now represent the earliest of Dion’s performance dates.
There has been no announcement of Dion’s plans to start her residency at Resorts World Theatre. The venue has been holding all of May open for her to return to the stage. But while those dates are still reserved, it now seems more unlikely Dion will be ready to perform in May after her latest announcement. The Resorts World calendar is open from October through the end of 2023.
Las Vegas officials remain optimistic Dion will be back. Their message is not if, but when, she will perform again.
“When Celine is ready and feels she is back to 100%, we will look forward to welcoming her to Resorts World Theatre,” production promoter Concerts West /AEG Presents along with Resorts World Las Vegas said in a statement. “Celine’s health is the priority, and we will announce new dates when she is ready.”
Dion’s latest announcement is the first time she has publicly specified the condition that originally postponed her return to the Strip in November 2021. There was speculation months ago she might be ready to perform at Resorts World on New Year’s Eve.
But clearly, Dion’s latest message is she is not currently able to resume performing anytime soon.
“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the 54-year-old superstar said. “Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome which affects something like one in a million people. While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all the spasms I’ve been having.”
Such prescribed sedatives as Valium and anti-anxiety medication benzodiazepines (often referred to as “benzos”) are primary treatments of SPS. But the scarcity of the disease complicates proven treatments.
Dion continued: “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to. It hurts me to tell you today this means I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”
Dion’s most recent performances were March 7-8, 2020 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Her last show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace was June 8, 2019. The closing capped two residency productions covering 16 years, a total of 1,141 shows for 4.5 million fans.
Dion’s acting debut in a feature film, “Love Again,” is due out May 12. She co-stars opposite San Huegen and Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy. Filming took place from October 2020 through early 2021. The following October, Dion announced she would not open as planned at Resorts World.
“I miss seeing all of you … being on stage … performing for you,” Dion said in Thursday’s announcement. “I always give 100 percent when I do my shows, but I can’t give you that right now. For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health, and I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery.”
Celine Dion Courage World Tour updates
Spring shows moving from 2023 to 2024
City, Country, Venue, Former Show Date,New Show Date:
Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena, Feb 24, 2023 to Mar 6, 2024
Mannheim, Germany SAP Arena Feb 27, 2023 to Apr 2, 2024
Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena Mar 1, 2023 to Mar 19, 2024
Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena Mar 3, 2023 to Mar 21, 2024
Hamburg, Germany Barclaycard Arena Mar 6, 2023 to Mar 31, 2024
Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion Zurich Mar 8-9, 2023 to Mar 13-14, 2024
Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena Mar 12, 2023 to Mar 8, 2024
Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena Mar 14, 2023 to Mar 10, 2024
Budapest, Hungary Laszlo Papp Sports Arena Mar 16, 2023 to Mar 26, 2024
Zagreb, Croatia Zagreb Arena Mar 18, 2023 to Mar 16, 2024
Munich, Germany Olympiahalle Mar 20, 2023 to Mar 23, 2024
Vienna, Austria Wiener Stadthalle Mar 22, 2023 to Mar 28, 2024
Birmingham England Utilita Arena Mar 26-27, 2023 to Apr 17-18, 2024
Dublin, Ireland 3Arena Mar 30-31, 2023 to Apr 5-6, 2024
Glasgow, Scotland OVO Hydro, Glasgow Apr 2-3, 2023 to Apr 13-14, 2024
Manchester, England AO Arena Manchester Apr 5-6, 2023 to Apr 9-10, 2024
London, England The O2 Apr 10-11, 2023 to Apr 21-22, 2024
**
The Courage World Tour Summer shows being cancelled:
City, Country Venue Cancelled Show Date
Tel Aviv, Israel Bloomfield Stadium May 31, 2023
Nicosia, Cyprus GSP Stadium June 3, 2023
Attard, Malta Ta’Qali June 6, 2023
Athens, Greece O.A.K.A. Stadium June 9, 2023
Bucharest, Romania National Arena June 11, 2023
Carhaix, France Les Vieilles Charrues July 13, 2023
Lucca, Italy Lucca Summer Festival July 15, 2023
Nyon, Switzerland Paléo Festival Nyon July 17, 2023
**
The Courage World Tour shows remaining in 2023:
City, Country Venue Show Date
Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome Aug 26, 27 & 29, 2023
Paris, France La Defense Arena Sep 1, 2, 5, 6, 9 & 10, 2023
Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis Sept 17, 18 & 20, 2023
Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena Sept 23-24, 2023
Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena Sept 27-28, 2023
Stockholm, Sweden Friends Arena Sept 30, 2023
Helsinki, Finland Helsinki Hall Oct 3-4, 2023
**
For additional information and updates, visit celinedion.com.