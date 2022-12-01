A Celine premiere in May? Resorts World is prepared

Celine Dion has road dates scheduled in February, and Resorts World is holding May for her premiere.

Singer Celine Dion arrives for the Vauthier Spring/Summer 2019 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, Tuesday Jan. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Celine in the spring sings to us.

The Theatre at Resorts World’s May calendar is being held for Celine Dion’s premiere. I know I’m not all by myself (as it were) in hoping she finally opens her latest Strip production.

But holding dates is far easier than filling the calendar. Dion has still not confirmed her plans for performing at a venue she was booked to open in November of last year. She is still reportedly not ready to announce return dates or rehearse for her shows in Las Vegas, or on tour.

Dion has cited ongoing muscle spasms as the reason she has postponed her Resorts World residency and her world tour. She has not updated her live-performance status since halting her North American tour plans in January.

However, Dion is slated to make her acting debut opposite San Huegen and Priyanka Chopra in the romantic comedy “Love Again,” due May 12. Fittingly, the premiere would fall in the middle of the hoped-for residency launch at Resorts World.

Dion plays herself in the film. Two images of the film were posted on Dion’s social-media sites on Nov. 4, signed, “Team Celine.” Filming took place from October 2020 through early 2021. Dion announced in October of that year she was delaying her opening at Resorts World.

The earliest Dion could open on the Strip is May, according to her performance schedule. The 54-year-old superstar’s “Courage” tour is set to resume Feb. 24 at O2 Arena in Prague, the first of 23 shows in Europe and the U.K. culminating with shows April 10-11 at O2 Arena in London.

Dion’s tour would then pause until relaunching May 31 show at Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv. That May pocket would be the Resorts World dates. But the anticipation and preference from the Resorts World camp would be for Dion to restart at The Theatre before taking on any road dates.

With less than three months to prepare, Dion would likely need to make an announcement about those February shows overseas if they are to come off as scheduled. This production is a major undertaking, as was evident during Dion’s January 2020 tour stop in Nashville. Fans want her back, and as always, the clock is moving.

Win-Win at 10

Jeff Civillico has range. This is case whether balancing on a stepladder in his stage show, or hosting virtual fundraisers and corporate events.

The crafty showman’s Win-Win Entertainment charity organization celebrates its 10th anniversary with 10-hour Zoom telethon starting at 10 a.m. Friday. The event will stream live from Show Creators Studios in Las Vegas and feature magic, juggling, singing, dancing, music, comedy and ventriloquial artistry.

And that’s just from Civillico.

We kid. But he can do most of it. More pertinent for this event, Civillico is celebrating the growth of Win-Win over the past a decade. The organization has arranged in-person and virtual visits to children’s’s charities and medical facilities by entertainers, athletes and celebrities. While expanding across the country, Civillico has helped set up 862 shows with 227 performers since launching in 2013.

Vegas magician John Rotellini is being honored for his more than 200 performances, surpassing all Win-Win volunteers. Civillico, a former headliner at Imperial Palace (now Linq), the Flamingo and Paris Las Vegas, says Friday’s monetary goal is $100,000.

“What started with asking a couple of friends to perform locally at hospitals in Las Vegas has evolved into a national organization,” Civillico says. “This 10th anniversary celebration will allow us to honor our past and where we have come from, as well as look to the future and further expand our reach and impact over the next decade and beyond.”

Great moments in social media

Penn Jillette posted a screen grab of the front page of the Philadelphia Inquirer’s arts & life section promoting the Asparagus Valley Cultural Society event at Walnut Theater. “We’ve forgotten, but I think it was 45 years ago today that we opened in Philly. Who knows? Whose care? @MrTeller.” That show is considered P&T’s first full-theater show. We’re of the knowledge that the debut was 44 years ago, but no matter. And “Whose care?” is an inside joke, taken from a person who worked with Penn’s father long ago.

Cool Hang Alert

Place Dave Ostrem near the top of underrated musicians in VegasVille. A monster bass player, on guitar or stand-up. He was music director of “Baz” and has performed regularly, and masterfully, with Clint Holmes. Ostrem was in “Opium” at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, too, when the show orbited Planet LiveBand. He was also a musician in “Vegas Nocturne” in the same theater.

Ostrem’s trio plays Maxan Jazz Sushi & Jazz, 4130 S. Decatur Blvd., from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Brian Triola is on piano, Paul Ringenbach on drums. Major players. No cover, but a $25 per-person food and beverage charge. Call maxanjazz.com for info.

