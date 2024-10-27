Celine Dion honors Adele in first visit to Colosseum since 2019

Celine Dion and Adele were in tears while face-to-face Saturday night at the Colosseum.

Celine Dion attends the Amazon MGM Studios special screening of "I Am: Celine Dion" at Alice Tully Hall, Monday, June 17, 2024, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

For the first time since she ended her record-breaking headlining run, Celine Dion was under the spotlight at the Colosseum on Saturday night.

Dion attended Adele’s performance from a VIP box in the sold-out venue. It is believed to be Dion’s first visit to the Colosseum for any reason since she closed her residency series on June 8, 2019.

It was certainly the first time Dion has been spotted watching a performance at the Colosseum since that date. Midshow, Adele found the “Power of Love” legend seated with her sons R-C, Nelson and Eddy Angélil, just to the left of the Colosseum’s sound board.

Social media posts captured the two hugging, in tears while face-to-face as Adele halted singing “When We Were Young.” The superstar performs the song during her venue tour in every show, but on this occasion broke down when coming up on Dion’s party.

So did Dion, dabbing her eyes as Adele departed.

From the stage, Adele reiterated she sought to headline the Colosseum in her Strip residency because of Celine. “I want to play Caesars. I want to play in the room that was built for her,” she said.

Adele remains a serious Dion fan. She has kept a wad of the vocal icon’s used chewing gum at her home in L.A. for years. The “Rolling In The Deep” hitmaker visited Dion at the Colosseum in January 2018. She posted later on Instagram.”Queen Celine! What a show, an absolute highlight of my life. Thank you so much for the attention to your crowd and insane humor. Happy New Year, lady x.”

Dion’s career plans remain unspecified, as dates are being held at Resorts World Theatre for her in 2025 with no announcement.

Adele also returned to her plans to shut down her own career after she closes at the Colosseum after Nov. 22-23. She told the crowd, “I’m coming to the end of it, I’m going on hiatus, and I know I don’t go on hiatus a lot,” she said. “… I have so many things I want to do with my child, I want to have another child. There’s lots of things I want to do.”

‘Watch’ set

“The House on Watch Hill,” the Vegas original musical from Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor, has been extended at Vegas Theatre Company. The production has added seven dates running Nov. 8-17 (hit theatre.vegas for intel).

Set in the glorious year of 1984, the project is autobiographical (in Oberacker’s case), centering on Patrick, a 14-year-old with a penchant for scary things and determined to build the “greatest neighborhood haunted house in the history of forever.”

Oberacker premiered the first sampling of the score in April 2023 at The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas — among the myriad reasons we support Keith Thompson’s monthly original-music show.

Oberacker and Taylor delivered “Bandstand” to Bernard B. Jacobs Theater in New York in from December 2016-September 2017. Director Andy Blankenbuehler won a Tony Award for choreography during the show’s 10-month run. The dream for “Watch Hill” is for another original musical from Las Vegas to make it to Broadway.

What up LIV?

The reason LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau is shutting down at the end of November through New Year’s Eve Weekend for renovations is simple: Money. The club needs at least a half-dozen more VIP tables to match demand, and maximize revenue, for its headliner lineup, which includes Dom Dolla, Calvin Harris, John Summit and Tiësto. All are headlining during what is hyped as a boffo reopening over NYE.

Return of Sweets

Former “Absinthe” co-star and the originator of the Green Fairy character, Melody Sweets, returns to Myron’s at the Smith Center with “Unwrapped For The Holidays,” at 8 p.m. Dec. 18.

Showgirls, a visit from the peerless Penny Pibbets, and the Frigid Heirs backing band from “The Sweets’ Spot” YouTube series are all in this timeless performance.

Expect a run-through of Sweets’ “Santa Maybe” holiday number. Sweets’ shows are where Myron’s gets saucy; go to thesmithcenter.com for intel.

Cool Hang Alert

Rouge Room at Red Rock Resort is getting into the disco act with “Disco Disco” starting at 9 p.m. Friday. A night of dance with roller girls, gogos and an all-disco set. Reservations for this groove experience at the crimson-layered enclave are at rougeroomlv.com.

