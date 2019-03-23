MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Celine Dion, James Corden take to Bellagio Fountains for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 23, 2019 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated March 23, 2019 - 5:36 pm

Celine Dion is not exactly a cruise-ship headliner, but she took to the water for a historic performance on Friday.

Dion and James Corden cut the waves on Lake Bellagio amid the hotel’s famed water fountains for a segment of “Carpool Karaoke” set to air on Corden’s CBS talk show”The Late Late Show.”

Corden and Dion themselves teased to the event on their respective social-media accounts on Monday, and later the fan Twitter account @celinedionorg posted photos and video of the two stars in action on the Strip.

Dion’s reps have confirmed the scene will air on or around May 20, just about three weeks before Dion closes her residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

For the uninitiated, “Carpool Karaoke” has become a late-night phenomenon, with more than 50 superstars singing while Corden tools around various cities. Such entertainment legends as Paul McCartney, Barbra Streisand, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Madonna and Stevie Wonder have buckled up next to Corden. Vegas resident headliners Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Mariah Carey and Gwen Stefani have also sung along to their famous hits.

For their segment, Corden and Dion cruised the streets of Vegas, including the Strip, for the usual singalong and finished with the scene set at Bellagio Fountains. There, climbed aboard a watercraft with a “Titanic”-styled hull reprise the famous Kate Winslet-Leonardo DiCaprio, love-on-the-high-seas scene from the 1997 blockbuster.

Dion sang the Oscar-winning “My Heart Will Go On,” which she still sings in her shows through a lavish water curtain in her shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. She has the distinction of being the first “Carpool Karaoke” co-star to sing on water.

Harrison to stay

Rick Harrison is selling his estate at Red Rock Country Club for $3.99 million. That’s the sort of pricing employed at Gold & Silver Pawn, when you don’t want to list something for, say, $40, you go with $39.99.

Harrison bought the home in 2001, eight years before “Pawn Stars” debuted on History. I asked Harrison on Saturday if this meant he would be moving out of town. He owns a ranch in Montana, and toggles his time between that property and Las Vegas.

“I’ll never leave Las Vegas,” said Harrison, who turned 54 on Friday. He’s been here since 1981.

Aerosmith’s Vegas vibe

Aerosmith opens its “Deuces Are Wild” residency run at Park Theater on April 6, and the band is rocking it with some highly regarded Vegas backing musicians.

The horn section is bolstered by column faves Jason Levi on trumpet, Eddie Rich on sax and Andrew Boostrom on trombone. The Vegas string section is Jennifer Lynn, Monique Olivas, Jennifer Hellewell, and Sara Chaffee.

Aerosmith is playing 35 shows through Dec. 4. Similar to Gaga’s “Jazz & Piano” production, the band has recruited and located great local musicians. We’ll be there for all of these show, or at least, say, 29 of them …

Papa Shaq

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal, whose business interests include Big Chicken on the corner of Harmon Avenue and Paradise Road, is now on the board of directors for Papa John. The company is reportedly paying Shaq $8.25 million over three years in an endorsement deal, and he is investing in nine Papa John’s stores in Atlanta while continuing to operate the chicken shack just east of Hard Rock Hotel.

Cool Hang Alert

If you never saw “Mamma Mia!” at Mandalay Bay or, in an ill-fated run at Tropicana, catch the production at Henderson Pavilion on Friday and Saturday night. This production from Steve and Sandra Huntsman’s Huntsman Entertainment opened this weekend, and co-stars our favorite Vegas entertainer-slash-MGM Resorts International executive, Stephanie Sanchez. It’s joyous performance, which costs just $20 (not including fees). Go to www.hendersonlive.com for info.

We honored

Every year I attend the UNLV College of Fine Arts Hall of Fame ceremony at the UNLV Student Union Ballroom. I really need to make it again this year — I’m in it.

Yes, yours truly is a grateful recipient of the Dean Medal from College of Fine Arts Dean Nancy Uscher, a wonderful woman who shares my affection for Cool Hangs in VegasVille. The legendary horn band Santa Fe & The Fat City Horns are fellow Deans Medal honorees. The list of Hall of Fame inductees includes Mayor Carolyn and Oscar Goodman; 38-year Walt Disney Studios animator Ronald Husband; the great showman, musician and songwriter Frankie Moreno; and Alumnus of the Year Michael Del Gatto of Carpenter Sellers Del Gatto Architects.

The 16th annual Hall of Fame ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m. April 2, tickets are $200 and available at unlv.edu/finearts/hall-of-fame. It’ll be a blast. We’ll make it so.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

