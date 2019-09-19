Christina Aguilera, record-setting Daytime Stage set for iHeartRadio
Expect the requisite complement of Las Vegas-related superstars, and also a record turnout for the Daytime Stage on Saturday at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The iHeartRadio Music Festival has added to its glut of superstars taking part in the annual music extravaganza Friday and Saturday at T-Mobile Arena.
Celeb presenters at T-Mobile are to include current Vegas resident headliner Christina Aguilera, who has just extended her XPerience” series at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood through March. Also announced Wednesday by iHeartRadio, Audrina Patridge, Dennis Quaid, Ian Ziering and Tori Spelling from “Beverly Hills 90210,” James Van Der Beek, Julianne Hough (a Las Vegas Academy grad), Kennedy McMann and Scott Wolf from”Nancy Drew,” Kevin Smith, Lucy Hale, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan of “Katy Keene,” Rachel Skarsten from “Batwoman,” Scott Foley, Shawn Wayans, Taye Diggs from “All American,” and Teddi Mellencamp.
Celebrities scheduled to attend include Ashley Iaconetti, Becca Tilley; Ben Higgins; Brooks Laich, Dean Unglert, Derek Peth, Eric Winter, Gavin DeGraw, Jared Haibon, Mike Johnson, Roselyn Sanchez, Tayshia Adams, Wells Adams and iHeartRadio’s on-air talent, Big Boy, Bobby Bones, The Breakfast Club, Woody, Tanya Rad and Sisanie.
The previously announced iHeartRadio lineup for the two nights at T-Mobile includes former Vegas resident headliners The Backstreet Boys, Def Leppard and Tim McGraw (who has performed at The Venetian Theater with his superstar wife, Faith Hill). Also set to appear: Kaos at the Palms mainstay Marshmello with special guest Kane Brown, and Omnia and Hakkasan resident headliner Steve Aoki with special guests Darren Criss and Monsta X.
The flourish of stars continues with Alicia Keys, Cage The Elephant, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, French Montana, Green Day, Halsey, Heart, H.E.R., Hootie & The Blowfish, Miley Cyrus, Mumford & Sons, Zac Brown Band and more.
The Daytime Stage, a daylong festival-within-a-festival, is expected to exceed 25,o00 fans, double last year’s event. That figure would be a record for the Daytime Stage event, which in previous years was held at Las Vegas Village.
This year’s outdoor lineup is headed up by Billie Eilish, Maren Morris, Juice Wrld, Old Dominion, H.E.R, Zara Larsson, CNCO, Brett Young, Fletcher, Monsta X, Bryce Vine, Lauv and Loud Luxury.
