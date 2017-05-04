Chumlee’s candy store sign has a Vegas-y look

A version of the new sign for Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza. (Austin Russell)

Brothers Sage and Austin "Chumlee" Russell are shown at Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

A look at some of the confections at Chumlee's Candy on the Boulevard at Pawn Plaza in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 27, 2017. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Keeping the legacy of the famous Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign alive, Austin “Chumlee” Russell is using the design for his Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard.

The landmark look was conceived by the late Betty Willis of the Young Electric Sign Company (Yesco) and never copyrighted the sign.

Willis always said the design was a gift to the city, and never received any licensing residuals as it has been replicated on just about everything imaginable, including key chains, lamps, earrings and, today, a candy store.

Chumlee’s Candy on the Boulevard is the new store on the lower level of Pawn Plaza, just south of Gold and Silver Pawn at 725 S. Las Vegas Blvd.

Chumlee is a favorite figure on History’s “Pawn Stars,” which just finished its 13th season. The the cast — Richard, Rick and Corey Harrison and Chumlee — have yet to be informed if History will pick up the show’s 14th season. The series debuted in 2009.

