Comedy moving into famous Las Vegas Strip nightclub

Dustin Drai’s father, Victor Drai, founded the underground Drai’s After Dark at then-Barbary Coast. Now the family is leaning into comedy.

Dustin Drai plants one on his father, Victor, at Drai's After Hours' 25th anniversary at the Cromwell on Saturday, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Radis Denphutaraphrechar)

Dustin Drai has been scoping out nightclubs his entire adult life. He’s always been enamored of the architecture, the inventive possibilities beyond a club experience.

Drai’s father, nightlife pioneer Victor Drai, founded the underground Drai’s After Dark at the then-Barbary Coast, today’s Cromwell, more than a quarter century ago. The space was unique from the jump, toggling between a restaurant early in the evening and a club at night.

Today, Dustin Drai is creating more innovation in the haunt below the Strip beginning Sept. 12-14 with Drai’s Comedy Club.

Mario Hodge is the opening headliner with D’Lai as the featured comic. Performances will run twice-nightly, one at 7 p.m. and another at 10 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

“Comedy has become so popular in Las Vegas, and we have this great space. We felt it was a good time to try this series and expand what we offer,” Drai said in a recent interview. “I have seen the opportunity at Drai’s, and looking at other clubs around Las Vegas, and there is so much potential for other types of entertainment.”

The series is billed as a six-week run. Top club pros Esau McGraw, Brett Riley, Kevin Tate, Rob Love and Chelcye Perry are the headliners. Drai is partnering with veteran comedy producers B. Taylor and Eddie Abram in booking the venue.

“We’re looking to welcome tourists and visitors,” Drai said. “We have what I think is a unique experience. If it works out, we can continue.”

Boyz II Men, Babyface, and you

Boyz II Men welcomed an old friend, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds, to the stage near the top of Saturday’s performance at the Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan. “Water Runs Dry” was the selection. The crowd went nuts, but Babyface remained cool behind his shades and rhinestone-bedazzled six-string.

The ongoing Boyz’ lineup of Wanya Morris, Shawn Stockman and Nate Morris performed the hits, as expected, in their opening weekend at the Chelsea. “End of the Road,” “One Sweet Day,” “On Bended Knee” and “I’ll Make Love to You” brought the crowd to its feet.

But a karaoke-styled stretch added spice to the set list. Lenny Kravitz’s “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and Kravitz’s cover of The Guess Who’s “American Woman,” Bruno Mars’ “Locked Out of Heaven,” Journey’s “Open Arms” and The Beatles’ “Come Together” shared the night with the “Motownphilly” vibe.

Wanya Morris took a moment to thank fans for “being with us for the past 32 years.” Yipes. That’s what the calendar says, but the guys still perform with the zeal of teens. Featured guest Robin Thicke was similarly stylish and performed “Blurred Lines.” The show returns next weekend. It is worth a trip to the Strip.

Pinky Ring scene

Mars showed up and tore it up late Saturday at his Bellagio nightspot, The Pinky Ring. The Diamonds/Rubies/Emeralds house band (yes, they rotate the names) celebrated their 100th gig at the venue, which opened Feb. 10.

I caught Eric Grilly, the ex-Cirque exec, and Matt Nickel, the current Cirque exec, hanging together. Grilly left the company in January and has hinted to new frontiers. We’re ready to hear it.

Also on the scene: Gavin Maloof.

TPR, as it is sometimes dubbed, runs live music nightly. The Diamonds (or Emeralds or Rubies) tear it up until about 1 a.m.

Score!

The guy who looked like 49ers’ GM John Lynch was catching Steph Payne’s set at Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas on Thursday.

Pink-slip at Centerfolds

Late-night adult revue “A Touch of Burlesque” has abruptly ended its run at Centerfolds Cabaret on Paradise Road, just across from Virgin Hotel. Club owner Steve Paik sent word to GM Lianne Peck on Saturday night that the proverbial plug would be pulled.

The dance show “Exxcite” has five shows left; variety vehicle “Murray’s Misfits” is out Oct. 13. The club has thrown in the towel in its efforts to turn a profit with live entertainment. It’s back to all-topless format.

What Works in Vegas

Wiseguys Comedy Club, or clubs, headed up by the great comedy prow Keith Stubbs. The Town Center location celebrates its one-year anniversary next month. The Arts District club celebrates its three-year anniversary, also next month. The club at Westgate Cabaret opens — when, kids? — next month.

On that comedy topic …

Nothing lately to report from GM Harry Basil and Laugh Factory Las Vegas. The concept of returning the club lives on, to be reviewed by company founder Jaime Masada. We are now anticpating an October re-opening.

Cool Hang Alert

Killers sideman and adept guitarist/keyboardist Ted Sablay and his band headline Fat Cat jazz and blues club at Downtown Grand at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The cover is $5 at the door — a mere stipend — go to reddwarflv.com for intel. And know that it’s easy to identify Sablay on stage with The Killers as he is the lefty.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.