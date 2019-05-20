Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott caught in confrontation at EDC

Dallas Cowboys’ star running back Ezekial Elliott was handcuffed by Metro Police at Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at about 3 a.m. Saturday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) heads to the clubhouse after an NFC wild-card NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019.(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

In this Aug. 9, 2018, file photo, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) smiles as he runs off the field after the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe, File)

Ezekiel Elliott is known for his knocking would-be tacklers to the ground, but usually restricts that move to the football field.

The Dallas Cowboys’ star running back was handcuffed by Metro Police at EDC Las Vegas at Las Vegas Motor Speedway at about 3 a.m. Saturday, near the close of the festival’s opening night. Reported first by celeb website TMZ, Elliott pushed a security guard to the ground after an argument between Elliott and a woman identified as Elliott’s girlfriend.

Reportedly, Elliott was not arrested but was detained after an incident that began as he blocked the woman’s path as she attempted to walk away from him. Video of the event shows that after the couple argued, Elliott shouted at a group of officials hired to work the event, “You got something to say!?”

The NFL’s leading rusher in 2018 then lowered his right shoulder and used his forearm to send the security staffer into a metal railing and to the ground. A group of officers then led Elliott — wearing a LeBron James L.A. Lakers jersey, Nike sneakers, athletic shorts and a black fanny pack — and the woman from the scene.

Elliott’s attorney Frank Salzano told TMZ that Elliot was released shortly after the dispute and was not arrested or charged.

“Security misconstrued and overreacted to the situation,” Salzano said. Elliott reportedly was back at a youth football camp in Dallas on Sunday.

This is the second well-publicized incident this year involving Elliott and a late-night scene in Las Vegas. On Jan. 26, he and DJ Franzen argued at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell the night of the AFC and NFC Championship games.

The two exchanged words in the DJ’s VIP area, with Franzen posting a profanity-laced video on Instagram, “Can you believe Ezekiel Elliott tried to pick a fight with me?! You are never allowed in my section again, you little b——.”

One report is Franzen trashed-talked the Cowboys for their 30-22 loss to the L.A. Rams on Jan. 12, which angered Elliott.

Elliott was suspended for six games in the 2017 season after the NFL investigated physical-abuse allegations related to an ex-girlfriend, which he denied.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His PodKats podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.