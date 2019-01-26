Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott accused of sparking ruckus at Las Vegas club

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and his crew are being accused of unsportsmanlike conduct at Drai’s Nightclub late Sunday night/early Monday morning.

Despite the ruckus, nobody has been banned from the hotel, contrary to some online reports.

“Any news or recent reports of Ezekiel Elliott or any players from the Dallas Cowboys team being banned from Drai’s Nightclub is false,” a company spokesman said in a statement. “Every weekend, Drai’s hosts top athletes, celebrities and musicians and will continue to welcome them and deliver the best experience in Las Vegas.”

In a report that originated by TMZ Sports, Elliott and his Dallas Cowboys teammate Dak Prescott led a group hanging out at the club after the AFC and NFC championship games. DJ Franzen was also at the club, and he is a star in the hip-hop universe who is close to Drake (as TMZ noted, Drake mentions him in his song “The Motto” and “Elevate”) and also Jay-Z, T.I. and Big Sean.

Franzen approached Elliott to say hello, but those in Elliott’s group became aggressive, touching off an argument and getting combative, according to the gossip site. Prescott attempted to play peacekeeper in this dispute. None of the reports indicate punches were thrown.

One version is that Franzen trash-talked the Cowboys, who were dumped 30-22 by the Rams in the NFC Divisional Playoff on Jan. 12.

“Can you believe Ezekiel Elliott tried to pick a fight with me?!” Franzen said in an IG video first posted by SportsGossip.com. The profanity-filled video included the message, “You are never allowed in my section again, you little b——.”

