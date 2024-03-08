Daryl Hall, Elvis Costello to headline Fontainebleau

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton are bringing their co-headlining tour to BleauLive Theater.

Just when you think, “Fontainebleau is due to announce a new headliner,” you get a two-fer.

Daryl Hall and Elvis Costello & The Imposters with Charlie Sexton are bringing their co-headlining tour to BleauLive Theater at 8 p.m. June 23 (general onsale is 10 a.m. Pacific time March 15; go to Fontainebleaulasvegas.com for intel).

In a release, Hall says, “It’s fantastic to be able to rekindle a musical relationship. Get ready for lots of great music.” From Costello, “We are looking forward to kicking off the show in style in the certainty that Daryl will deliver a slam-bang finish.”

A member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with his longtime partner John Oates, Hall toured solo last year with support act Todd Rundgren. His “Live from Daryl’s House” music showcase continues to tun on Hall’s YouTube channel.

Costello’s performances with the great singer-songwriter-guitarist Sexton have drawn strong reviews. From the Nashville Scene in January: “Costello is proving he’s an indefatigable force of nature, and one of the greatest showmen in the history of rock ’n’ roll.” The Imposters current lineup is keyboardist Steve Nieve, drummer Pete Thomas and bassist Davey Faragher.

The theater’s strategy is to book acts outside the residency series appraoch at competing venues. In its exclusive partnership with Live Nation, BleauLive showcases touring artists for one- or two-show bursts.

The Hall/Costello pairing joins British alt-metal band Bring Me the Horizon on April 25-26, part of the Sick New World Festival; podcast and stand-up star Andrew Shultz on May 25; and veteran rockers Third Eye Blind on June 22. Away from entertainment genre, the “Bleau Buckets” NCAA Basketball Tournament viewing event runs March 21-23.

