David Blaine to to launch Las Vegas Strip residency this fall

Star illusionist David Blaine let it be known during David Foster’s show that he would be a Strip headliner by the fall.

Illusionist David Blaine performs live onstage during the YouTube TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Superstar magician David Blaine is shown with Las Vegas couple Barbie and Kris Dahl after David Foster's show at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Barbie Dahl)

David Blaine’s evolution from street magician to Strip headliner will be complete this fall.

The extreme illusionist is headed for the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas in September, according to multiple sources familiar with his production plans.

Blaine actually spoke of his plans Saturday night while attending the David Foster show at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas.

While standing in the concession line, the star performer ran into Las Vegas residents and entertainment fans Kris and Barbie Dahl. Blaine told the couple he would be opening at Resorts World residency in September, information that has been independently confirmed.

Blaine is to head up a magic production in rotation with Theatre superstar headliners Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood and (hopefully by the end of this year) Celine Dion. Blaine is considered among the most famous illusionists in the world, known for such endurance stunts as living in a glass box for several days without break. He has performed such street illusions as defying gravity, and is also an expert at close-up magic.

Resorts World President Scott Sibella is not ready to make any formal announcements, saying of Blaine, “We would love to have him in our family, but nothing now to announce.” Sibella was a top executive at MGM Grand, where David Copperfield is the resident superstar headliner. Sibella also operated Luxor in the days Criss Angel and Cirque were in partnership at its primary theater.

Readers of this column remember Barbie Dahl (yes, her real name) as the person who caught Steven Tyler’s “Vegas Strong” T-shirt at then-Park Theater at Park MGM during an Aerosmith show Oct. 1, 2019. Tyler had changed into the sleeveless T-shirt to honor the second anniversary of the Oct. 1 shootings.

The front man later thought better of relinquishing the famous shirt, and publicly sought the person who nabbed the garment.

Dahl was that person, and returned the shirt to Tyler a week later.

Blaine had actually bumped into the couple as he stumbled over the rope leading to the concession counter. He later chatted them up as he walked from the performance.

Of yet another chance experience at a Vegas show, Dahl said of Blaine, “He is genuinely nice and funny. I thought it was pretty cool he took the time to talk to us and took pictures without us even asking.”

