Food

Palms announces dining options ahead of opening this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 20, 2022 - 3:16 pm
 
Updated April 24, 2022 - 8:03 am
Las Vegas' Palms Casino Resort is set to reopen — complete with numerous restaurants — on W ...
A whiskey cocktail at Scotch 80 Prime. (Palms Casino Resort)
Send Noodles is an informal Asian eatery coming to Palms Casino Resort. (Palms Casino Resort)
A.Y.C.E. Buffet at Palms Casino Resort. (Palms Casino Resort)
Interior of Scotch 80 Prime. (Palms Casino Resort)
Foodies are sure to flock to West Flamingo Road next week as the Palms — with a full roster of restaurants — is set to open on April 27 following a more than two-year pause.

The two-towered property’s dining options will be diverse, including the much-anticipated return of energetic Mabel’s BBQ by Chef Michael Symon and the steak-and-whiskey upscale ambiance of Scotch 80 Prime.

For savory Asian flair, Tim Ho Wan will be an evocative room for enjoying dim sum, and Send Noodles will offer an informal setting for ramen bowls.

Of course, many are surely asking perhaps the most Las Vegasy question ever: Will there be a buffet?

Yes, indeed, the popular A.Y.C.E. Buffet will be returning, too.

“We’re bringing back the classic Las Vegas buffet, along with our award-winning steakhouse, Scotch 80 Prime. We’ve joined forces with Tim Ho Wan to present world-class dim sum and with “Iron Chef” winner Michael Symon to offer his wildly popular barbecue recipes — and the perfect place to party — at Mabel’s B.B.Q.,” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, general manager, in a release.

Informal eateries will include Serrano Vista Cafe, Palms Pizza and Pool Cafe.

“It’s our goal to deliver great dining options for our guests,” said Greg Van Stone, vice president of food and beverage.

The 766-room property is owned by The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority, an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians. It’s the first resort in Las Vegas to be wholly owned and operated by a tribal enterprise.

Contact Greg Thilmont at gthilmont@reviewjournal.com. Follow @gregthilmont on Instagram.

