Kats

Dead & Company returning to Las Vegas for another residency

Dead & Company (Rich Fury/Sphere Entertainment)
A shot of Dead & Company's opening night at the Sphere on Thursday, May 16, 2024. (Alive Coverage)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2024 - 7:29 am
 
Updated December 4, 2024 - 9:05 am

Dead & Company is built for Sphere, and Sphere only.

The Grateful Dead offshoot is playing 18 dates in 2025, running March 20-May 17, announced Wednesday morning. The dates mark the band’s 10-year anniversary. These are the only dates on its schedule.

Dead & Co. is made up of Grateful Dead holdovers Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, guitar great John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti and percussionist Jay Lane.

Tickets start at $145, and will reflect all-in pricing. The ticket price listed is the full price inclusive of taxes and fees. Fans are encouraged to sign up for the artist presale HERE. General on-sale begins Friday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

The band completed their 30-show “Dead Forever – Live At Sphere” residency this year. The show’s performed well enough that Sphere’s stock prices jumped to a 52-week high in August.

During its original series, “Dead Forever’s” signature number is its opening, during the Dead’s “Feel Like a Stranger,” a mind-altering production piece that pulls the audience into space.

The show begins with a close-up of a half-dozen Victorian houses in San Francisco’s Haight Ashbury district. The shot pans out, and moves up, up, ascending through the clouds, as the crowd looks down on the San Francisco Bay, Golden Gate Bridge and Transamerica Pyramid and into the stars.

The concert also presents paint-by-numbers creek and woodsy landscape. An animated rain forest sends a breeze into your face. Hart’s drum-solo takeover, “Space,” brings in different percussion instruments floating around the globe.

The Uncle Sam skeleton rumbles across the screen on a Harley chopper during “Hell in a Bucket.” Dancing tortoises and bears lead the spinning Deadheads in the crowd.

Dead & Co. Joins the Eagles, which have extended their residency run into next April; Anyma, “The End Of Genesys,” plays six shows over New Year’s Eve; “Postcard From Earth” theatrical experience; and “V-U2 An Immersive Concert Film” running at Sphere.

There has been no confirmation of Zac Brown Band playing the venue, though Brown announced as much to comic and YouTube host Theo Von in May.

