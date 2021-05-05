Debbie Gibson, Joey McIntyre set to relaunch Sands Showroom

Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre’s duet on “Lost In Your Eyes” was a highlight on the “The Mix Tape Tour” in 2019.

Debbie Gibson performs her 1987 hit "Shake Your Love" during Frank Marino's “A Diva-Licious Drag Brunch” at DW Bistro on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. (Dayna Roselli)

Danny Wood, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight, and Jonathan Knight of New Kids on the Block perform during the Package Tour 2013 at the BB&T Center on June 22, 2013 in Ft Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

You could see it in their eyes, I suppose. Debbie Gibson and Joey McIntyre are reviving live entertainment at Sands Showroom at The Venetian.

The ’90s-era pop stars are teaming for a triumvirate of performances Aug. 26, 27 and 28, all shows starting at 7:30 p.m. (tickets start at $69.50, minus fees, and are on sale 10 a.m. May 14 at The Venetian box office, venetian.com or at Ticketmaster.com).

The duo’s trio of shows are the first shows to go on sale at Sands Showroom since long-running headliners Human Nature performed what would be their last show on March 12, 2020.

Gibson’s appearance also coincides with her forthcoming album. Gibson entertained the concept that the three dates could expand to a performance residency for a Las Vegas resident.

“I did a walk through yesterday and it’s a really sweet house, and I love that as the world opens up, you can have a really up-close-and-personal experience,” Gibson said, referring to the Sands Showroom. “We haven’t talked about anything beyond these three shows, but who knows what will happen? We’ll let the universe play that out.”

Gibson and McIntyre’s duet on “Lost In Your Eyes” was a highlight on “The Mix Tape Tour” in 2019, which featured McIntyre with New Kids On The Block, Gibson, Salt N Pepa, Tiffany and Naughty By Nature. The tour played then-Mandalay Bay Events Center.

That moment led Gibson to urge McIntyre to record the song, then McIntyre suggested expanding the duo format to a live show.

“He said, ‘How about we do this in your town?’” Gibson, who lives in Las Vegas, said Wednesday morning. “I have never staged a show just for here. Joey and I are are feeling out how well a full-scale show with just us will be received.”

Probably positively, given the artists’ multi-generational appeal. Gibson arrived on the scene in her mid-teens with the top-selling hit “Foolish Beat,” and has gone on to sell more than 16 million albums. She’s also starred in 17 musicals over the past 17 years, including “Les Miserables” on Broadway and “Grease!” on London’s West End.

NKOTB were a 1990s sensation and reunited in 2008, releasing three top-10 albums since they regrouped. McIntyre’s “Stay the Same” debut album has been certified gold. He’s also performed on TV, film and on Broadway, in “Wicked” and “Waittress.”

“I am so excited to perform on a live stage again,” McIntyre said in a statement. “And to do it in Vegas with someone who I admire and share so much history with is the perfect way to get back to doing what we love.”

