Demolition derby coming to downtown Las Vegas equestrian center

Plaza Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and ex-Mayor Oscar Goodman led the ribbon-cutting for Core Arena, where we learned of an upcoming demolition-derby event.

Earlier, hotel Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Jossel, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and ex-Mayor Oscar Goodman led the ribbon-cutting for Core Arena, in the open lot just south of the hotel. This dirt-floored event parcel is to the only equestrian events center downtown, and is hosting team roping practice and junior events during the upcoming National Finals Rodeo at Thomas & Mack Center.

But a non-rodeo event is ready to crash this party. The Stirrin’ Dirt Racing demolition derby is planning to roar into downtown March 29-30. Maybe we’ll get to see the infamous Malachi Crunch performed in downtown L.V.

Details about the event are still being welded together, mind you. Though not yet formally announced by the hotel, Jossel mentioned a demolition-derby event during a chat after today’s ceremony.

“Things that range from demolition derbies, to paint ball, to BMX, to other expos, will be here,” Jossel said. “There is a lot of potential for this, and people are always looking for creative space in Las Vegas and how to use it … The one that really has me excited is the demolition derby.”

Same. Demolition derbies are terrific fun. Jossel hadn’t planned on revealing the event this early, ribbon-cutting, but Stirrin’ Dirt’s own website lists the competition’s top-five payouts, with the winner awarded $3,000, a suite at the Plaza and a spot in the 2020 event. Attendees at the March event are invited to book a special derby-fans hotel package beginning Dec 15.

As reiterated during today’s ribbon cutting, many equestrian and rodeo-themed events are being planned for Core Arena in 2019. I’m especially interested in how it will broaden the live-entertainment landscape downtown with all these sporting-related events. But Core Arena won’t yet be a concert venue for one-off shows or music festivals.

Downtown Las Vegas Events Center, just a few blocks away, has become the major outdoor concert arena downtown.

“We’re not looking for music events, per se,” Jossel said. “That might evolve, that might happen, but right now we’re looking at outdoor sporting and equestrian events.” Including one with a lot of, you know, horsepower.

