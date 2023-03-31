Depeche Mode packs T-Mobile in Vegas return — PHOTOS

Depeche Mode played crowd-favorites “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Personal Jesus,” and “Enjoy The Silence” in its first Vegas show since 2017.

Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan, center, and Martin Gore, second from left, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas.

Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode, performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan, left, and Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan, center, and Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Depeche Mode is a duo these days, with Dave Gahan and Martin Gore touring for the first time since the death last May of co-founder Andrew Fletcher.

But the band that dates four decades can still headline an arena series. The 1980s trend-setters played a packed-with-devotees T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night on their “Momento Mori” tour.

This is Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album since founding in 1980. It’s been five years between tours for the enduring English electronic band. In that span, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020. The band most recently played Vegas, at T-Mobile, in September 2017.

Led by the new single “Ghosts Again,” the set list featured five songs from the new album. The band played the crowd-favorites “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy The Silence” and “Everything Counts.” Ace R-J photog Chase Stevens was there to capture the images.

