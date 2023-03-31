62°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Kats

Depeche Mode packs T-Mobile in Vegas return — PHOTOS

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 31, 2023 - 11:50 am
 
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March ...
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vega ...
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vega ...
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan, center, and Martin Gore, second from left, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Aren ...
Dave Gahan, center, and Martin Gore, second from left, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Steve ...
Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode, performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in ...
Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode, performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vega ...
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan, left, and Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday ...
Dave Gahan, left, and Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March ...
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March ...
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vega ...
Martin Gore of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan, center, and Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursd ...
Dave Gahan, center, and Martin Gore, right, of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March ...
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas ...
Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March ...
Martin Gore, left, and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode perform at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Depeche Mode is a duo these days, with Dave Gahan and Martin Gore touring for the first time since the death last May of co-founder Andrew Fletcher.

But the band that dates four decades can still headline an arena series. The 1980s trend-setters played a packed-with-devotees T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night on their “Momento Mori” tour.

This is Depeche Mode’s 15th studio album since founding in 1980. It’s been five years between tours for the enduring English electronic band. In that span, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020. The band most recently played Vegas, at T-Mobile, in September 2017.

Led by the new single “Ghosts Again,” the set list featured five songs from the new album. The band played the crowd-favorites “Just Can’t Get Enough,” “Personal Jesus,” “Enjoy The Silence” and “Everything Counts.” Ace R-J photog Chase Stevens was there to capture the images.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
‘Iconic’ Las Vegas Strip club, theater demolished
2
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
New FBI records offer detailed insights into Route 91 mass shooting
3
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
$380K watch stolen from victim’s wrist at Las Vegas nightclub
4
Phil Hellmuth hits straight flush to win US Poker Open event
Phil Hellmuth hits straight flush to win US Poker Open event
5
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Judge lets Nick Carter move forward with counterclaim against alleged rape victim
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Elvis Costello & The Imposters returning to Vegas
Elvis Costello & The Imposters returning to Vegas
Las Vegas concert featuring music greats changes start time
Las Vegas concert featuring music greats changes start time
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Drake to return to Las Vegas Strip in September
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift just the start of ‘massive’ Vegas weekend
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour inspires light show at Gateway Arches
Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour inspires light show at Gateway Arches
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours
Taylor Swift in Las Vegas: Expect 44 songs, three hours