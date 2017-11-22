Dirk Arthur will need to claw his way to success at Westgate

The Kats! Bureau at this writi
Across from the casino is West
Well-known for productions fea
In that time, Arthur’s use of
Thus, Arthur is forging ahead
“There is a bigger picture mar
There is no plan to return the
Miss U on the mezz
It is not often a major international event is held on an open, and often unused, hotel space. But Miss Universe’s costume parade Saturday and preliminary round Monday night were held on the mezzanine level at Planet Hollywood. That area is usually held aside for poker tournaments, but was animated as the hotel’s more suitable venues — Axis theater (where preliminaries for Miss America were held for several years) and Planet Hollywood Showroom — were unavailable.
How could that be? As it has been explained to me, Backstreet Boys played Axis on Saturday night and their crew unloaded the band’s equipment out of Axis by Sunday. The Miss Universe team began to move into the theater on Monday, while also setting up the staging for the preliminaries on the mezzanine.
The production for Hong Kong pop act The Wynners, performing a one-off show Saturday on their “Never Say Goodbye,” tour, loads in Friday and loads out after that show.
The Miss Universe load-in is to be finished early Sunday, in time for the national telecast.
It’s a noble bit of scrambling for Miss Universe, an expansive event that was booked in a tight time frame at the hotel. The show is coming off through a three-sided partnership. Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl is in a longtime business and personal partnership with officials from Miss Universe (especially president Paula Shugart). As owner of Planet Hollywood and Axis theater, Caesars Entertainment serves as the host resort company.
Cirque’s twist
Performances by artists from “Mystere” at Treasure Island and Blue Man Group at Luxor are Cirque du Soleil’s contributions to “The Vegas Strong Concert” on Dec. 1 at T-Mobile Arena. Those acts join The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, David Copperfield and Penn & Teller in the announced lineup. Blue Man has been especially busy with such appearances ever since Cirque bought the production in July.
Not lit yet
The opening of “Inferno,” the new production at Paris Las Vegas, has moved its planned opening to January. The show had hoped to open in December, but needs time to assemble its international cast.
“Inferno” will co-exist at Paris Theater with “Circus 1903.”
Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.