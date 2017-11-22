Dirk Arthur will need to claw his way to success at Westgate

Dirk Arthur’s use of exotic cats has rankled animal-rights groups, who were already mobilizing to protest his “Wild Magic” show at Westgate.

The Kats! Bureau at this writi ng is the 25,000-square-foot W estgate Las Vegas SuperBook, with 400+ seats (I am in one) and 240-foot-wide LED wall. I’m watching the ponies, and a lso highlights of the Falcons’ victory over the Seahawks on Monday night. Great place to m ake sentences.

Across from the casino is West gate Cabaret, where we are abl e to quantify showman Dirk Art hur ’s challenges in performing without his exotic cats. The numbers from Friday were four (tickets sold) and 12 ( individuals in the room) for A rthur’s new “Wild Magic” showc ase.

Well-known for productions fea turing big cats, Arthur had pl anned to return to action at t he Cabaret with a snow leopard and bobcat, along with a few birds and a white duck nam ed Afflack. All were dropped f rom the show less than two wee ks before the Nov. 15 opening. Arthur’s reps contended the r oom was too small for such act s, though the dimensions of We stgate Cabaret space have not changed in about two decades, and Arthur has used animals in smaller showrooms over his 20 -year Las Vegas stage career.

In that time, Arthur’s use of those creatures has rankled an imal-rights groups, who were a lready mobilizing to protest h is “Wild Magic” show at Westga te. But the hotel did not ment ion those protests as the reas on Arthur ditched the animals.

Thus, Arthur is forging ahead without the very element — exo tic cats — that helped set him apart from other magicians, similar to a juggler who has hi s bowling pins confiscated. Bu t similar to those cats, Arthu r has always landed on his fee t, and hotel reps say the low ticket sales are to be expecte d before the Thanksgi ving holiday.

“There is a bigger picture mar keting strategy tied into the show beyond the retail sales,” according to a statement from a Westgate officials. Tickets to Arthur’s show are likely t o be given out to timeshare unit buyers and hote l guests.

There is no plan to return the cats to “Wild Magic,” regardl ess of marketing strategy or b ox-office performance. Arthur’ s own entertainment guile will have to carry the day.

Miss U on the mezz

It is not often a major international event is held on an open, and often unused, hotel space. But Miss Universe’s costume parade Saturday and preliminary round Monday night were held on the mezzanine level at Planet Hollywood. That area is usually held aside for poker tournaments, but was animated as the hotel’s more suitable venues — Axis theater (where preliminaries for Miss America were held for several years) and Planet Hollywood Showroom — were unavailable.

How could that be? As it has been explained to me, Backstreet Boys played Axis on Saturday night and their crew unloaded the band’s equipment out of Axis by Sunday. The Miss Universe team began to move into the theater on Monday, while also setting up the staging for the preliminaries on the mezzanine.

The production for Hong Kong pop act The Wynners, performing a one-off show Saturday on their “Never Say Goodbye,” tour, loads in Friday and loads out after that show.

The Miss Universe load-in is to be finished early Sunday, in time for the national telecast.

It’s a noble bit of scrambling for Miss Universe, an expansive event that was booked in a tight time frame at the hotel. The show is coming off through a three-sided partnership. Planet Hollywood founder Robert Earl is in a longtime business and personal partnership with officials from Miss Universe (especially president Paula Shugart). As owner of Planet Hollywood and Axis theater, Caesars Entertainment serves as the host resort company.

Cirque’s twist

Performances by artists from “Mystere” at Treasure Island and Blue Man Group at Luxor are Cirque du Soleil’s contributions to “The Vegas Strong Concert” on Dec. 1 at T-Mobile Arena. Those acts join The Killers, Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, David Copperfield and Penn & Teller in the announced lineup. Blue Man has been especially busy with such appearances ever since Cirque bought the production in July.

Not lit yet

The opening of “Inferno,” the new production at Paris Las Vegas, has moved its planned opening to January. The show had hoped to open in December, but needs time to assemble its international cast.

“Inferno” will co-exist at Paris Theater with “Circus 1903.”

Contact John Katsilometes at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.