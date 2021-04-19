Donny Osmond to dedicate part of Harrah’s show to Marie

“Donny Marie” closed an 11-year run at Flamingo in November 2019. But the siblings are forever linked.

Strip headliners Donny and Marie Osmond receive a Key to The Las Vegas Strip during a ceremony at the Flamingo Las Vegas Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

(Instagram screengrab)

(Instagram screengrab)

Donny & Marie Osmond are seen during their final performance at Flamingo Las Vegas on November 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Donny Osmond returns to the Strip in "Donny!," which opens Aug. 31 at Harrah's Showroom. (Lee Cherry)

The “Donny & Marie” show is behind us, but Donny and Marie Osmond are still linked even without the title’s ampersand.

Donny is planning to honor his sister, and frequent co-star, in his upcoming “Donny” production at Harrah’s Showroom. The veteran performer, recording and TV star posted his plans to honor Marie in a segment of his solo show, which opens Aug. 31.

“The secret is out!” Donny posted on his Instagram page, which is one-stop shopping for all information about his stage show. “It fills my heart with excitement to dedicate part of my new Vegas show to my dear sister @marieosmond, who has been part of some of the most pivotal moments of my career.”

“Donny & Marie” closed an 11-year run at Flamingo in November 2019.

Marie is coming off a sold-out return to the stage at Tuacahn Amphitheatre in Ivins, Utah. She appeared with the Southwest Symphony Orchestra, with guest star Daniel Emmet (“The Cocktail Cabaret” and an “America’s Got Talent”) finalist.

Marie has also welcomed her new granddaughter, Olive Vivienne Craig, born April 13, which is also Marie’s birthday. The baby arrived to Stephen and Claire Osmond, the couple’s only daughter.

The new member of the Osmond clan is actually named for Marie, herself named for Osmond family matriarch, Olive May Osmond. Marie’s birth-name is Olive Marie Osmond. We did not know this.

So all this time it was actually Donny & Olive. Too late to change the title now.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.