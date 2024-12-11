Drones for Jacko: Cirque’s ‘MJ One’ boosts show’s technology

Artistic drones fly during a demonstration of an addition to the Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Artistic and Technical Team Representatives talk about additions to the Michael Jackson ONE by Cirque du Soleil show at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. From left is Company Manager Alana Clapp, Michael Jackson ONE Director Jamie King, Senior Artistic Director Kati Renaud, Senior Director Production Services David Dovell, Head of Wardrobe Veronica Vazquez and Act Coach Shuo-Chin “Diabolo Jim” Chien. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

“Michael Jackson Drone” — sorry, I mean “Michael Jackson One” — has boosted the tech in its show at Mandalay Bay.

And drones and digital enhancements join the dance party.

The new elements were unveiled in Sunday night’s performances. Updated choreography, new video panels and costumes are in the show’s refresh.

Cirque’s most technological advanced Strip production, “Michael Jackson One” celebrated its 11th anniversary in May. The show has run more than 4,500 performances for 5.5 million fans. The revamp was enacted through the summer.

“These new upgrades allow us to expand upon our storytelling,” Cirque President of Resident and Affiliate Shows Divisions Mike Newquist said in a statement. “We’re always seeking ways to keep the show fresh and exciting for our audiences, making sure each performance leaves a lasting, profound impression.”

The drones and panels are splendid additions. As always, the human talent in Cirque shows is mind-blowing. It’s tough to get a single dancer to emulate Jackson’s style. This show has a dozen.

The spring-activated stage, aerial zombies in “Thriller” and communal lean-in move in “Smooth Criminal” are all next-level. I’ll never warm to the Jackson tribute artist as a hologram. But the experience is absolutely a sum positive.

Comedy haps

Remember a bit ago, or a lot ago, we wrote of comedy coming to Palazzo Theatre? Comedy is officially coming to Palazzo Theatre.

Brad Williams, a big talent who bills himself as “a part-time dwarf,” is set for April 26. Whitney Cummings follows May 25. Williams was in the opening cast of “Mad Apple” at New York-New York. The comedy bookings alternate with Shin Lim’s production in what used to be the “Baz” theater and, reaching back, the original home of “Jersey Boys” on the Strip.

This counter-programming is from Live Nation Las Vegas, and also the production team behind Aces of Comedy at the Mirage. Cummings was the final performer ever at Mirage, comedy or otherwise, on July 6.

Kids in the halls

Barry Manilow brought out the Las Vegas Academy Choir in his “Very Barry Christmas” show at Westgate’s International Theater. Manilow has established the Manilow Fund to support kids’ arts programs, and also brought in the choir in last year’s Christmas show.

Unrelated, Manilow cut his right hand on his fancy red-sequined Christmas jacket on Thursday. Blood trickled. Fanilows gasped. But a stagehand quickly turned up with a Band-Aid — and I didn’t think until after the show Manilow missed a chance to recite his “I’m Stuck On Band-Aid” jingle from the ’70s.

Returning to the topic of kids in shows, Andrea Bocelli enlisted several kids form Positively Arts in Las Vegas for his show Saturday at MGM Grand Garden. The nonprofit is under the stewardship of founder Pilita Simpson. The kids sang “Santa Clause is Coming To Town” and “Felice Navidad.” The performance will air 8 p.m. Christmas Eve on CBS.

The youngsters under the spotlight were Ava Guyot, Rylin Kohl, Aaralynn Elena, Tristan Manley, Mark Alexander River, Mauricio Hernandez, Isabella Newman, Lilia Atamian, Hanna Aschenak and Nick Katopodis.

I don’t know Nick, but that surname has me thinking we need to duet.

Wayne to the Edge

Wayne Newton was backed by a 16-piece band and reunited the McCrone Sisters (his wife, Kathleen, and sister-in-law, Tricia) at his Christmas show at Edgewater Resort in Laughlin on Saturday. “Danke Schoen” and “Red Roses For a Blue Lady” shared a set list with “Rudolph the Red-Nose Reindeer” and “Jingle Bell Rock.”

Also, Newton’s pet doggies shared the stage with an actual kangaroo. I’ve not seen that animal ever brought to a stage before, so go Laughlin.

Newton has just recorded “This Is America” for the “Reagan” movie soundtrack. The song is a collection of Ronald Reagan quotes. And, he and Tanya Tucker have banked a duet of “Daddy Don’t You Walk So Fast.” Newton has known Tucker since she was 11, when her family moved to Henderson (Tucker is a Basic High grad), and had her first hit, “Delta Dawn” at age 13.

And a personal VegasVille moment: Newton has my Tiffany-blue, ‘67 Mercury Cougar parked at his Vegas estate. We car-pooled together (sort of a “Hangover” scene, without the hangover) and I still need to retrieve my vehicle. If you see Newton on the streets behind the wheel, summon law enforcement. It should be noted that Wayne Newton is a bad driver.

Mac to the max

Vegas magic legend Mac King was grand marshal of Saturday’s Opportunity Village Great Santa Run in downtown Las Vegas. It is always great to interact with King, though after every conversation I need to make sure he hasn’t lifted my wallet. He celebrates his 25th anniversary on the Strip in January, most of those dates at Harrah’s, now at Excalibur.

But I remember King from ever earlier, at Maxim. He was signed to a long-term contract; nine days later, the hotel announced it was closing. I might be off on the timing, but it was a quick-out for King at what is today Westin Casuarina.

The Santa Run pre-party was at Downtown Las Vegas Event Center, with country heartthrob Chase Brown, Linq Hotel-bound Chippendales, ExCal headliners Australian Bee Gees, The Venue at Orleans magician Adam London, Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson, Tony Marques Band and the forever costumed OV Elvi performance team supplying the entertainment.

Fox 5’s Jason Feinberg and Alyssa Deitsch co-hosted. OV President and CEO Bob Brown held court, checking in that the event drew about 8,000 participants, creating a red sea of good will.

Cool Hang Alert

Country singer-songwriter Corb Lund presents “The Horse I Rode In On” 10 p.m. Thursday at the Space. A night of acoustic artistry and stories about rodeo, ranching and Lund’s family’s history. The show starts after the NFR’s last go-round of the night. Hit thespacelv.com for intel.

