Eagles add more dates to Sphere residency in Las Vegas

The Eagles have added four more dates to their series at the Sphere, giving the band a total of 16 dates over eight weekends.

The new dates run Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time July 12. An advance presale registration is available now at eagles.com, with the presale beginning at 10 a.m. on July 11.

Tickets start at $175 under all-in pricing policies. The ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Ticketmaster has been issuing Verified Resale tickets from $400-$5,700 for the Nov. 9 show, the original final show in first announced series.

“The Eagles: Live In Concert At The Sphere” opens Sept. 20-21. Today’s Eagles’ roster is Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with more recent members Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. A guitarist and vocalist, Deacon Frey is the son of original band member Glenn Frey.

The band follows U2, Phish and Dead & Company as rock bands to headline the Sphere.

From a news release announcing the added dates, “These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.”

EAGLES – LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE:

Friday, September 20

Saturday, September 21

Friday, September 27

Saturday, September 28

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Tickets start at $175 and will reflect all-in pricing, meaning the ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees.

To assist in getting tickets directly into the hands of fans, advance Artist presale registration is available now at eagles.com powered by Seated. The Artist presale begins Tuesday, July 9 at 10 AM PT. A Live Nation presale begins Thursday, July 11 at 10 AM PT.