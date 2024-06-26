88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

Eagles add more dates to Sphere residency in Las Vegas

The Eagles (Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
The Eagles (Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
More Stories
Bruno Mars is shown at the VIP opening of The Pinky Ring at Bellagio on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 ...
Inside VIP enclave of Bruno Mars’ Vegas party fortress
This adult revue is returning to the Strip, after a (long) COVID break
Celine Dion and cello great Hauser are shown at Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on Saturday, J ...
‘One verse? One verse?’: Cello star asks Celine Dion to sing
Bidding starts at $1M, Las Vegas legend’s home for sale — again
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 26, 2024 - 7:32 am
 
Updated June 26, 2024 - 7:37 am

The Eagles have added four more dates to their series at the Sphere, giving the band a total of 16 dates over eight weekends.

The new dates run Dec. 6-7 and Dec. 13-14. Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time July 12. An advance presale registration is available now at eagles.com, with the presale beginning at 10 a.m. on July 11.

Tickets start at $175 under all-in pricing policies. The ticket price listed is inclusive of taxes and fees. Ticketmaster has been issuing Verified Resale tickets from $400-$5,700 for the Nov. 9 show, the original final show in first announced series.

“The Eagles: Live In Concert At The Sphere” opens Sept. 20-21. Today’s Eagles’ roster is Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with more recent members Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. A guitarist and vocalist, Deacon Frey is the son of original band member Glenn Frey.

The band follows U2, Phish and Dead & Company as rock bands to headline the Sphere.

From a news release announcing the added dates, “These shows will utilize Sphere’s next-generation technologies, including the world’s highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world’s most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest.”

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Eagles make it official: A fall run at Sphere in Las Vegas
recommend 2
Eagles’ Sphere strategy: High prices, high expectations
recommend 3
In the shadow of the Sphere, an immersive box of dreams is coming
recommend 4
Livin’ on: Dead & Company extend Sphere series into August
recommend 5
Ringo Starr visits The Beatles ‘Love’ one last time
recommend 6
Knight moves: Sir Elton commands millions in corporate gig