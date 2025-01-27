Earth Wind & Fire, Billy Crystal to honor Jimmy Kimmel in Las Vegas

The Power of Love is event honoring Jimmy Kimmel is Feb. 22 at MGM Grand Garden. A bevy of celebs are set to appear.

FILE - Comic Jeff Ross is shown at the "It's No Joke" Project ALS fundraiser for Joey Porrello, Kimmel's godson, at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club at Linq Promenade on Friday, May 27. 2023. (Steve Spatafore)

Ralph Johnson, Philip Bailey and Verdine White of the R&B band Earth Wind & Fire are shown in an undated promotional photo. (Jabari Jacobs)

FILE - Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024. (Patrick T. Fallon/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The Power of Love’s “Posh Pit” will be in full groove on Feb. 22.

That’s what we call the group of dignitaries grooving it up at the front of the stage at the end of each Power of Love gala. This year, Earth Wind & Fire will be furnishing the funk at the 28th annual event at MGM Grand Garden.

The event honoring Jimmy Kimmel is once more supporting the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health. Keep Memory Alive, the Ruvo Center’s philanthropic division, presents the event.

EWF has won nine Grammy Awards, the Kennedy Center Honor, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame a quarter-century ago. The “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Shining Star” legends are recurring headliners at The Venetian Theatre.

And that is just the start. Those joining what is always a boffo night of fundraising (descriptions from KMA):

— Billy Crystal, actor and comedian with six Emmys, a Tony Award, three Grammy and three Golden Globes nominations; nine-time Oscars host, three-time Grammy host, and recipient of the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and a Kennedy Center Honor.

— Anthony Anderson, Emmy-nominated actor, comedian and producer known for his starring role in “Black-ish,” star of the upcoming Amazon film “G20” and multiple NAACP Image Award recipient.

— Jason Bateman, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actor, director and producer known for his performances in “Ozark,” “Arrested Development” and “Horrible Bosses,” and cohost of the “Smartless” podcast.

— Jeff Ross, comedian dubbed the “The Roastmaster General,” and the executive producer and performer on Netflix’s highest-rated live special, “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady,” currently touring with his one-man show, “Take A Banana for the Ride.”

— Dax Shepard, actor, comedian and filmmaker known for roles in “Parenthood” and “Without a Paddle,” and host of the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

— Kristen Bell, Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Television Award-nominated actor for her roles in “The Good Place” and “Nobody Wants This,” star of comedies including “Bad Moms” and “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” and the voice of Anna in Disney’s “Frozen.”

— Judge Judy (Judy Sheindlin), Presiding Judge on Prime Video’s Emmy-Award winning “Judy Justice” and recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Emmy.

Looking at that list, one can hope for a “Bumping Mics” roast-off between Ross and Judge Judy. After Nikki Glaser’s barbed set at the 2023 event, anything is possible.

The dinner program is headed up by Wolfgang Puck, a Day One supporter of the Ruvo Center; and Thomas Keller of French Laundry. The event draws about 1,500 supporters, always with a dazzling live- and silent-auction lineup.

In honoring Kimmel, Power of Love recognizes a proud, former Las Vegan. Kimmel graduated from Kenny Guinn Middle School, Clark High School and attended UNLV. Kimmel is in his 23rd season of hosting “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on ABC.

Cleveland Clinic co-founder Larry Ruvo has been interested in honoring Kimmel for years, finally matching schedules as the talk-show host declined to return to emceeing this year’s Oscars telecast.

Joining Kimmel as honorees are Top Rank founders Lovee and Bob Arum, recognized with the Community Award “for their extraordinary philanthropic commitment to Keep Memory Alive and numerous other nonprofit organizations,” according to KMA’s description.

The Power of Love gala fuels the Ruvo Center’s efforts to research and treat several brain disorders, including Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, multiple system atrophy and multiple sclerosis. The event is the most star-studded philanthropic event of the year in Las Vegas, and the leading revenue-driver for the center.

“The generosity of so many celebrities, not to mention two world-famous chefs, has allowed us to build a world-class center for brain health that is known internationally, right here in Las Vegas.”

Ruvo mentioned the Cleveland Clinic is adding concierge medicine and executive health services in a medical tourism initiative for those seeking personalized care. The new location is in the southwest, at the Evora development at 6111 S. Buffalo Drive.

All of this expansion was seeded at a dinner at Puck’s Spago restaurant at the Forum Shops at Caesars 30 years ago. The dinner was to honor Lou Ruvo, Larry’s father, who died of Alzheimer’s in 1992.

The elder Ruvo was a Las Vegas hospitality icon who founded the Venetian Ristorante on West Sahara Avenue (where Herbs & Rye is today), and is the inspiration for Power of Love.

To date, the clinic named for Ruvo has seen more than 325,000 patient visits, assisted more than a half a million caregivers, and developed treatments for the first time to battle several brain-health diseases.

“Without the Power of Love, there would be no Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health,” Ruvo said. “There would not be this expansion we’ve been talking about. All because of the generosity of supporters around the world at the Power of Love.”

Cool Hang Alert

A talent-laden band at an underrated venue is happening 9 p.m. Friday at Bourbon Street Lounge at the Orleans. We’re talking BRB, covering rock, pop, country, R&B and dance tunes from the ’60s forward.

Vocalist Bridget Reilly is at the front (Swing It! Girls!, “Pin-Ups on Tour,” Kenny Davidsen), Aaron Archer on guitar/vocals (80’s Station, Stereo A, Spandex Nation, Ashley Red) Adam Dunson on drums/vocals (Australian Bee Gees, Darby O’Gill & The Little People), and Chris Davis on bass (Wild Rose, The Smokestacks, The Rhyolite Sound).

BRB’s catalog includes Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Led Zeppelin, Heart, Dusty Springfield, The Darkness, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, David Bowie, and many more. No cover.

